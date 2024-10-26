Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

NAACP Milwaukee 100th Anniversary Freedom Fund Dinner

Photos by Kim A. Robinson

On Friday October 17, 2024 the Milwaukee branch of the NAACP held their 100 anniversary Freedom Fund Dinner at the Wisconsin Baird Center District.  The Keynote Speaker was Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who is the House Democratic Leader and U.S. Representative for New York’s 8th District.  The NAACP 1924 to 2024, 100 years later was attended by Milwaukee residents who enjoyed the Message given by Hakeem Jeffries.  Congressman Jeffries’ speech was about the economy, January 6th, riots, and the importance of getting friends, family, and neighbors, out to vote. He talked about how Wisconsin is a swing state and Harris and Waltz need your VOTE.

