Milwaukee County Transit System Hits the Runway Celebrating 414 Day

By Karen Stokes

Monday, April 14, was 414 Day in Milwaukee. A celebration of everything that makes the city amazing! Adding to the excitement, Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) turned heads with a high-energy fashion show, debuting their fresh and stylish new collection.

DJ Shawna, the Milwaukee Bucks official DJ, hosted the event at the 3rd Street Market Hall.

“We are celebrating Milwaukee County Transit System’s (MCTS) 50th anniversary all year. Today on Milwaukee Day, MCTS is launching their first ever merch store with an employee fashion show,” DJ Shawna said.

The show brought the energy with a vibrant mix of fun and fashionable gear, from eye-catching t-shirts and cozy sweatshirts to mugs and trendy tote bags!

Bringing the collection to life on the runway were the stars of the transit, bus operators, mechanics, dispatchers, and transit planners.

MCTS graphic designer Brianne Miller is the creative force behind the bold new MCTS wardrobe essentials.

The buzz is already out on the collection thanks in part to a surprise appearance by VIP model, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who hit the runway with executive chic!

“Thank you all for coming out to celebrate Milwaukee Day. Today we’re celebrating everything Milwaukee,” Crowley said. “We’re celebrating our vibrant neighborhoods, we celebrate our rich cultural history, and more importantly, we celebrate our people. I just wanted you to know that as your County Executive, we are going to continue to be committed to our folks right here in our community to make sure that everyone enjoys 414 Day and enjoys living here.”

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is innovating the way people across southeast Wisconsin get to work, school, medical appointments, entertainment, and anywhere else they need to go. With a dedicated team of 1,000 drivers, mechanics, and administrative staff, MCTS provides 17 million rides each year and generates a massive economic impact for the region.

Grab some awesome MCTS shirts, bags, and more at mctsstore.com — show off your 414 pride in style!