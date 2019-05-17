Bucks Beat Boston in 5 Games

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 116 to 91 to advance to the NBA Eastern Conference finals. They will play the winner of the Toronto Raptors – Philadelphia 76ers series. The Milwaukee Bucks have not been to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001. Giannis Antetokounmpo got 20 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, Khris Middleton got 19 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, Eric Bledsoe got 18 points, 6 rebounds, and George Hill got 16 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds. The team is playing with confidence and determination to go to the finals. Everyone distributed the ball and looked for the open man. The bench play was great too. George Hill, Pat Connaughton, and Ersan IIyasova had the great hustle and flow to move the team into a winning position. If they continue to come off the bench with this enthusiasm the bucks could win it all.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson