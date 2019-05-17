Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Bucks Beat Boston in 5 Games

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 116 to 91 to advance to the NBA Eastern Conference finals. They will play the winner of the Toronto Raptors – Philadelphia 76ers series.  The Milwaukee Bucks have not been to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.  Giannis Antetokounmpo got 20 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, Khris Middleton got 19 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, Eric Bledsoe got 18 points, 6 rebounds, and George Hill got 16 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds.  The team is playing with confidence and determination to go to the finals. Everyone distributed the ball and looked for the open man.  The bench play was great too. George Hill, Pat Connaughton, and Ersan IIyasova had the great hustle and flow to move the team into a winning position. If they continue to come off the bench with this enthusiasm the bucks could win it all.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383