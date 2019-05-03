Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

The Milwaukee Bucks lost the First Game of a Seven-Game Series to the Boston Celtics

On Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks lost the first game of a seven-game series to the Boston Celtics led by Kyrie Irving. The Celtics dominated the paint by collapsing on Giannis Antetokounmpo every time he attempted to come to the basket. They double and triple teamed him. 

On Tuesday the Bucks stepped up their game and played totally different by spreading the ball out with Giannis taking more three-pointers and drawing the foul when going to the basket.  The series is now tied as the Bucks head to Boston for game 3 on Friday, May 3, 8 pm on ESPN. 

The Celtics won the first game 112 to 90 and Bucks won game two 123 to 102.  Look for a seven-game series from these two teams. Go Bucks Go. Khris Middleton showed he is an All-Star player on Tuesday night and will have to continue to play at that level for the Bucks to win.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383