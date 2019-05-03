On Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks lost the first game of a seven-game series to the Boston Celtics led by Kyrie Irving. The Celtics dominated the paint by collapsing on Giannis Antetokounmpo every time he attempted to come to the basket. They double and triple teamed him.

On Tuesday the Bucks stepped up their game and played totally different by spreading the ball out with Giannis taking more three-pointers and drawing the foul when going to the basket. The series is now tied as the Bucks head to Boston for game 3 on Friday, May 3, 8 pm on ESPN.

The Celtics won the first game 112 to 90 and Bucks won game two 123 to 102. Look for a seven-game series from these two teams. Go Bucks Go. Khris Middleton showed he is an All-Star player on Tuesday night and will have to continue to play at that level for the Bucks to win.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson