Bucks Beat Boston 98 to 97

The Milwaukee Bucks honored former Bucks player and general manager Wayne Embry before the game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday 02/21/19. The City of Milwaukee and State of Wisconsin are recognizing Embry for his accomplishments and impact on NBA history by proclaiming Thursday 02/21/19 Wayne Embry Day. Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin joined Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in presenting the official Wayne Embry Day proclamations.

Embry played the final season of his career with the Bucks in their inaugural 1968-69 season. In his 11-year playing career, Embry was a five-time NBA All-Star and won an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in 1968. Embry went on to become the first African-American general manager in NBA history, holding that role with the Bucks from 1972-79. He was also named NBA Executive of the Year in 1992 and 1998 serving as general manager and later president of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson