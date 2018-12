On Friday December 7th, 2018 the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Golden State Warriors at home in the Fiserv Forum. The final score was 105 to 95. The Bucks had tied the score twice, but Curry and Durant put on a clinic by doubling up on Giannis outside the paint. This caused turnovers and frustration for the big man. Brogdon and Middleton could not get into a shooting rhythm, and the team seem to be flat.

Photos by Kim Robinson