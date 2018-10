On Wednesday October 24, 2018 the Milwaukee Bucks start the season 4-0 with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers 123 to 108. The Bucks haven’t opened the season 4-0 since 2001. Great start for Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum. Gannis Antetokounmpo ranks as one of the top 5 NBA players under the age of 25.

Photos by Kim Robinson