March Madness is Underway

By Charles Collier

The 2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament started this week. Wisconsin and Marquette have excellent chances to advance to the final four. On March 20, 2025, third seeded University of Wisconsin easily defeated the 14th seeded Montana Grizzles 85-66. John Blackwell was the Badger’s leader scorer with 19 points, going 7-9 on his two-point shots. Steven Crowl chipped in with 18 points, and he shot 80% from the field. After the game, a jubilant Steve Crowl was interviewed. “We were trying to get that taste out of our mouth from last year,” said senior Steven Crowl, referring to last year’s 72-62 loss to James Madison. “I think this game did it. Everyone contributed, which almost feels better when everyone gets on the box score. I saw it as a great team win.”

The Badgers punished Montana on the boards outrebounding them 40-29. Wisconsin is 17-4 in the first round since 2002. The Badgers will play BYU on March 22, 2025, with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. BYU beat VCU. Richie Saunders led the way with 16 points. Egor Denim added 15 points. If the Cougars beat Wisconsin, it would be their first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2011. That team was led by former 3-point specialist Jimmer Fredette.

On March 21, 2025, at 6:25 pm, #7 seeded Marquette will face #10 New Mexico in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s terrific to be in Cleveland,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said at a media availability Thursday. “I Spent three years of my life in northeast Ohio. I love this area. But more importantly, I’m excited to be here with our guys, our team.” Marquette has final four expectations. Marquette is led by senior phenom guard Kam Jones. He has NBA scouts salivating over his potential. Jones needs to play well if Marquette is to advance.

New Mexico star players, junior guard Donovan Dent and senior center Nelly Joseph will present a challenge to Marquette’s defense. In addition, New Mexico plays excellent defense. According to KenPom, it ranks 19th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing only 95.4 points per 100 possessions. I opine, that Marquette will be up for the challenge and will prevail against New Mexico and advance.

The talk of the tournament has been the dominance of the SEC. Top seeded Auburn is the favorite to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and the SEC has 14 teams in the tournament! The conference known for football has become the best basketball conference in college basketball. It is not a stretch to predict the 2025 NCAA Tournament champion will be a representative of the SEC.

Editors note; Marquette lost to New Mexico on March 21st the final score was New Mexico 75 Marquette 66.