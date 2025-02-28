Milwaukee County and AHA Announce Senior Centers Will now Have Blood Pressure Screen-and-Refer Hubs

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is partnering with the American Heart Association (AHA) to empower older adults to improve their heart health. Last year, Clinton Rose Senior Center got a blood pressure screen-and-refer hub. Now, by this summer, all five Milwaukee County-owned Senior Centers will be able to give participants the ability to check their blood pressure numbers onsite and borrow a blood pressure cuff to utilize at home. McGovern Senior Center, 4500 W. Custer Ave., launched its blood pressure screen-and-refer hub today. This new resource has the potential to save lives by helping aging adults understand the importance of blood pressure health and providing tangible support to managing their heart health. This is a partnership between AHA and Milwaukee County DHHS Area Agency on Aging and Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin Inc.

Additional locations are set to debut later this year at Kelly Senior Center, 6100 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy; Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee; and Wilson Park Senior Center, 2601 W. Howard Ave., Milwaukee.

“Our commitment to becoming the healthiest county in Wisconsin means ensuring that all our residents, especially our growing older adult population, have the tools and resources to live longer, healthier lives,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “I’m grateful for collaborations like our ongoing partnership with the American Heart Association that allow us to make proactive, upstream investments and bring important resources directly to our community. By providing blood pressure monitors and educational resources about cardiovascular health at all our senior centers, we’re empowering our older adults to take charge of their health, truly transforming lives.”

“Senior centers are more than just gathering places—they are lifelines for health and community,” Serving Older Adults President and CEO Cathy Wood said. “By bringing critical resources like blood pressure monitors into these spaces, we’re not just addressing a need; we’re reinforcing our commitment to the wellbeing of every older adult we serve. We are honored to support initiatives that break down barriers to essential health resources. By integrating tools like blood pressure monitors into the Milwaukee County-owned senior centers, we’re ensuring older adults have the opportunity to manage their health conveniently and effectively, right in the heart of their communities.”

“Improving heart health and increasing heart health awareness is a focus of the Advisory Council of the Milwaukee County Commission on Aging,” said Milwaukee County Commission on Aging Commissioner Denise Callaway. “This pilot program is a critical step toward helping aging adults understand the importance of blood pressure health and provides tangible support to managing their heart health.”

As part of the program, the American Heart Association will provide several educational materials that will give instructions about how to take your blood pressure on your own, what those numbers mean, a log for recording numbers and a list of local health care providers who are ready to answer questions.

More information can be found at: https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/understanding-blood-pressure-readings/monitoring-your-blood-pressure-at-home.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of American adults (about 120 million people) have high blood pressure, or hypertension, which can lead deadly health consequences such as stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss and sexual dysfunction if left untreated. The best way to know if you have high blood pressure is to check it and talk about it with your health care provider.

High blood pressure commonly is known as the “silent killer,” because as many as 36% of patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure are not aware of their condition. (https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/why-high-blood-pressure-is-a-silent-killer).

Blood pressure numbers of less than 120/80 mm Hg are considered within the normal range. If your results fall into this category, stick with heart-healthy habits like following a balanced diet and getting regular exercise. People with elevated blood pressure are likely to develop high blood pressure unless steps are taken to control the condition.

An educational series on diabetes, food/cooking, physical activity and mental and behavioral health and their overall impacts on heart health are planned at each of the new locations, according to Milwaukee American Heart Association Community Impact Director Zach Wilks-Metrou.

With the new hub, participants can check their blood pressure numbers on site and also borrow a blood pressure cuff to utilize at home.

“We are so excited to see this program kick off at McGovern,” Wilks-Metrou said. “And we are very thankful to Milwaukee County Area Agency on Aging and Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin for their passion in addressing heart health in Milwaukee County. Providing McGovern participants with resources to better understand their blood pressure numbers and what they mean will go a long way in helping their overall heart health. We are excited for this program to get going.”

For more blood pressure information, visit www.heart.org, and for an interactive map of all participating locations, visit www.heart.org/wisconsin.