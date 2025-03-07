New Blood Pressure Screen Hub at McGovern Park Senior Center

By Karen Stokes

On February 27th, a collaboration between the American Heart Association (AHA) and Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services Department Area Agency on Aging and Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin Inc., presented the second new screen-and-refer blood pressure hub at county-owned senior centers at McGovern Park Senior Center (4500 W. Custer Ave.).

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was a speaker at McGovern Park Senior Center -which, along with Clinton Rose Senior Center (3045 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive), serves as a screen-and-refer hub in the county.

“Milwaukee County is committed to become the healthiest county in Wisconsin and not just by achieving both race and health equality but equity in every corner of our county,” Crowley said. “We must commit ourselves to improving the health and the life expectancy of all our residents. Sadly, a profound gap in life expectancy exists among Black residents, who live an average of 17 years fewer than their white counterparts. The Commission on Aging has identified heart disease as the leading cause of death in Wisconsin.”

With the new hub, participants can check their blood pressure numbers on site and borrow a blood pressure cuff to utilize at home. An educational series on diabetes, food/cooking, physical activity and mental and behavioral health and their overall impacts on heart health are planned at each of the new locations.

More locations are planned later this year, including Kelly Senior Center (6100 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy), Washington Park Senior Center (4420 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee), and Wilson Park Senior Center (2601 W. Howard Ave., Milwaukee).

“The Milwaukee County Commission on Aging has a three-year plan to address the concerns of the aging population here in Milwaukee County,” said AHA Community Impact Director Zach Wilks-Metrou. “Through some conversations with them they had us present at a meeting, they were very interested so they brought us back to the County and the county also thought that it was a good idea to address heart health as you age and address the needs in the recognized senior centers as a good touch point for a large part of the Milwaukee County senior population.”

“We are honored to support initiatives that break down barriers to essential health resources. By integrating tools like blood pressure monitors into the Milwaukee County-owned senior centers, we’re ensuring older adults have the opportunity to manage their health conveniently and effectively, right in the heart of their communities.”

Milwaukee County Commission on Aging Commissioner Denise Callaway said the partnership is another important step forward.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of U.S. adults (about 120 million) have high blood pressure, which can lead to stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss, and sexual dysfunction if untreated. Regular checks and discussions with healthcare providers are key.

High blood pressure is commonly known as the “silent killer” because as many as 36% of patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure are not aware of their condition.

It’s important to take your blood pressure regularly because it helps identify high blood pressure and can prevent serious health issues.

As part of the program, the American Heart Association will provide several educational materials that will give instructions about how to take your blood pressure on your own, what those numbers mean, a log for recording numbers and a list of local health care providers who are ready to answer questions.

“Providing McGovern participants with resources to better understand their blood pressure numbers and what they mean will go a long way in helping their overall heart health. We are excited for this program to get going,” said Wilks-Metrou.