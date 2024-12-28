Earth’s Loss is Heaven’s Gain: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Renowned Artist David L. Anderson

By Dr. Darrell L. Williams

Today, we mourn the loss of Breakfast Club M.K.E. member and friend…David L. Anderson. David was a world renowned artist whose artwork can be seen all over the world. David was born and raised in Milwaukee and graduated from North Division High School. Later, David worked for a Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) for many years while pursuing his passion as an artist. Although working for MPS, David was well known as a gifted artist who selflessly and graciously shared his talents with the entire Milwaukee community and the world. Whether hanging in the hallway or in the classroom, David’s artwork can be found in almost every Milwaukee Public School and other buildings across Milwaukee. David truly had a heart for our children and gave freely of his time. David would often grace our classrooms and attend community events ‘not only to showcase his artwork’ but more importantly, to share his knowledge and artistic talents with students while inspiring them to pursue their own passions.

Additionally, David was a giver who loved his community and worked diligently through his art to bring historical and cultural awareness to improve the educational and economic conditions of our community. David’s art reflected and expressed his keen social conscious as he stayed on the pulse of the ills that plague many urban communities. Without question, David’s powerful messages through his impactful art can be felt in one’s heart upon sight with one’s open eyes. More so, his artwork inspires and compels all of us act to improve the quality of life for all people, especially for Black and Brown people.

David was a man of many talents. During the 1970’s, David was recognized nation-wide and in many countries as the world renowned drummer for the famous Ko-Thi Dance Company.

In recent years, David lived in Georgia and continued to pursue his love of the arts. David was really into the arts and thus named his website N2D Arts (https://n2d-artsinc.com/). Despite living in Georgia, David never forgot where he came from and always called Milwaukee home. David would often visit Milwaukee as he was part of the Milwaukee Men’s Breakfast Club (Breakfast Club M.K.E.). This is a group of approximately 100 male community leaders and school classmates who gather every 2nd Friday of the month to bond and discuss activities that positively impact the greater Milwaukee community. David often planned his visits to Milwaukee so he could attend. On Friday, July 12, 2024, David attended the MKE Breakfast Club and was greeted like a king. Everyone was so happy to see David and when he spoke you could hear a pin drop as his presence commanded the respect and attention of all present. After the breakfast, David went to his van, came back and gave everyone a piece of his artwork. In addition, he took the time to sign each print for every person who wanted their print personalized. When people tried to pay, David would not take a dime! That was the crux of who David was a person and ‘just’ a great human being. Both Louis DeSilva and McAthur Weddle, founders of the MKE Breakfast Club said, “This was a tough one! David was a true friend of ours for well over 60 years and he will truly be missed!” (https://www.tmj4.com/news/milwaukee-county/its-a-family-affair-how-amilwaukee-breakfast-club-promotes-camaraderie) On the following day, David was the featured artist at his art show held at the Greenwood Art Gallery in Milwaukee. It was ‘jam packed’ as people bought his artwork and took pictures with David. Many people, to include myself, mentioned how most of the artwork in their homes was from David…collected over many years.

Afterwards, David went back to Georgia, Unfortunately, while in mourning, David returned to Milwaukee on December 12, 2024 to make funeral arrangements due to the passing of his mother. However, in the midst of planning the heavenly homegoing for his mother, God saw fit to call him home shortly after his arrival in Milwaukee. I once heard a pastor say, “The seed that the farmer sows loses its life but regains it though its produce.” David may be gone but he will ’NEVER’ be forgotten. David’s spirit, along with his personal and artistic legacy will live forever through his family and all of his friends who will keep his name lifted up with the most high! Now, every time I look at his artwork, I shall always remember my friend…David ‘Dave’ Anderson!

Note: The combined homegoing services for both David and his mother was held on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Reggie Ivy and Rev. Dr. Archie Ivy officiated. On behalf of the Breakfast Club M.K.E., we join with others, as we express our most sincere condolences to David’s family during this very difficult time!