Willie Mays, Baseball’s Best All-Around Player, Is Dead at 93

By Charles Collier

Willie Mays, the “Say Hey Kid” was the most talented player to ever play the game. He died on Tuesday in an assisted living facility in Palo Alto, California. Former President Obama said, “Willie Mays wasn’t just a singular athlete, blessed with an unmatched combination of grace, skill, and power.” He was also a wonderfully warm and generous person and inspiration to an entire generation,” Obama wrote in a statement posted Tuesday evening on the social media platform X.

Mays played in the Negro Leagues from 1948-1950. On June 20, 2024, MLB honored Mays and other Negro League greats. MLB played a game between the Cardinals and Giants at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S. and former home to baseball’s greatest player Mays and the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues was the center of the baseball world Thursday night. Many former baseball greats made appearances at the game including Reggie Jackson, Derek Jeter, Ken Griffey Jr., and Barry Bonds. An emotional Barry Bonds had this to say about his Godfather Mays. “I could share a lot of things…there it goes,” Bonds said holding back tears. “I can’t control it. For me, it’s just too soon. It’s too soon because it’s an out of control feeling.”

Willie Mays was a five-tool player. He could field, run, hit for average and power, and possessed a strong arm. Most fans and sports commentators referred to Mays as the “Say Hey Kid.” Mays remembered how he got his nickname. When I broke in, I didn’t know many people by name,” Mays once explained, “so I would just ‘Say, hey,’ and the writers picked up on that

Willie Howard Mays. Jr. was born in Alabama on June 6, 1931. Mays was born to play baseball. He began his career playing for the Birmingham Barons and played 23 seasons in Major League Baseball playing for the New York/ San Francisco Giant and the Mets. He was a 24-time All-Star, World Champion, 2-time NL MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, and 12-time Gold Glove winner. He compiled a .301 batting average, hit 660 home runs, and stole 339 bases. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979.

“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” son Michael Mays said in a statement released by the club. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.” The great Willie Mays will be missed. Rest in power King! Job well done.