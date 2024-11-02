Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Actor Kerry Washington Pays Homage to 6888 World War II Veteran Anna Mae Robertson

(Photos by Darrell Williams)

By Darrell Williams

Actor Kerry Washington visited with Anna Mae Robertson at her home on Sunday during her visit to Milwaukee.

Anna Mae Robertson is one the last remaining Soldiers of the historic 6888 Postal Battalion in World War II…which is the only all-Black female unit in military history.

While Mrs. Robertson was all smiles, Kerry Washington became overwhelmed with emotion after meeting her. Kerry Washington will be starring in a movie by Tyler Perry commemorating the legacy of the 6888 Postal Battalion in World War II.

Out of 850 black women who served in this unit, only 2 are known to still be alive today. Upon becoming aware that Mrs. Robertson lived in Milwaukee, Kerry Washington adjusted her schedule to visit her.

I, Darrell Williams, was honored to work with the Robertson family, the Kerry Washington team, Michelle Bryant, Martha Collins, and Stephanie Butler to coordinate this historic and emotional visit.

A special thanks go to Mrs. Anna Mae Robertson and her family for accommodating us on such short notice and welcoming us into your home for the visit. Anna Mae Robertson is truly a living legend and a national treasure who still lives among us today!

