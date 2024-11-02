Kerry Washington Rallies in Milwaukee to Support Kamala Harris

By Karen Stokes

On Sunday morning actress Kerry Washington visited Honey Bee Sage Wellness and Apothecary Cafe on King Drive to inform volunteers of the importance of voting.

Washington was in the city to rally canvassers.

“My two daughters at 18 and 10 have fewer rights than I did when I was their age and I don’t want to live that way,” Washington said. “I feel it’s irresponsible for me as a mother to allow a world where they have fewer freedoms than I had.”

Wisconsin is a crucial swing state in this election. According to the final Marquette University Law School poll released before Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a statistical dead heat.

“You here in Wisconsin have the capacity to save the soul of this country. To really stand between us and a man who has said he wants to be a dictator on day one,” Washington said.

Darroll Gibson, Coalitions Director, Wisconsin Coordinated Campaign said, “You are on the ballot, your health is on the ballot, your future is on the ballot.”

“I’m out here because we have to do more than just vote. I don’t want to wake up the day after Election Day and wonder if I could have done more. This is not an election we can sit out, there’s just too much at stake,” Washington said.

The Harris campaign is embracing ground game strategies that have successfully supported political campaigns for decades.