The Passing of Florence Hanna Dukes

Florence Hanna Dukes passed away after a brief illness on August 20, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and friends.

A native of Miami, Florida, she moved to Milwaukee with her husband of 47 years in 1971.

Mrs. Dukes attended Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee earning a master’s degree in management administration and completed her undergraduate studies in Elementary Education/History tended St. Augustine’s University (formerly St. Augustine’s College).

She held several senior roles within the City’s administration, including Employee Benefits Director, Deputy of Employee Relations under former Mayor John Norquist and Safety Director of the Milwaukee Police Department under then Mayor Tom Barrett. She also served as Manager of Career Planning and Staff Development at Milwaukee Area Technical College and as Executive Director of the Milwaukee Inner City Arts Council. While in North Carolina, she taught first graders at Governor Morehead School for the Deaf.

Mrs. Dukes was a member of many organizations throughout the years, including a charter member of The Links, Incorporated – Cream City Chapter and former President; and Silver Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – Epsilon Kappa Omega Chapter. She was a dedicated member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Milwaukee serving as an active Vestry Member, Junior/Senior Warden, Chair of the Personnel Committee, as well as other outreach committees.

Mrs. Dukes is survived by her daughters Karlicia Dukes Gilbert (Martin) and Enica Dukes Russell (Jason), grandchildren, Madison, Logan, and Emory, and a host of cousins, godchildren, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Carl and Mizie Hanna of Miami Florida; husband, Enoch Dukes; and grandson, Cameron.

Viewing – Friday, September 1, 2023 (4:00 pm -7:00 pm)

at Northwest Funeral Home, 6630 W. Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53218.

Funeral Service on Saturday, September 2, 2023 (10:00 am)

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 914 E. Knapp Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202.