Columbia Savings & Loan Association Celebrated 100 Years of Fostering Financial Empowerment in Milwaukee on October 24th, 2024

Columbia Savings & Loan Association is the only Black-owned bank in Wisconsin and the 6th oldest in the nation, Columbia Savings & Loan Association remains committed to fostering financial well-being and empowerment, playing a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of Milwaukee and beyond.

To commemorate this milestone, Columbia Savings & Loan Association celebrated on October 24th. Guests enjoyed an evening of dinner and music as we honor a century of dedication to creating opportunities and promoting financial stability within the community.

A short program included representatives from Columbia Savings & Loan Association, as well as remarks from Milwaukee County Chairwoman, Marceila Nicholson, Milwaukee County Executive, David Crowley, Heather MacKinnon, VP and General Counsel of Wisconsin Banker’s Association (WBA), and Secretary of State, Sarah Godlewski.

The event was held at The Trade Hotel With MC, Bailey Coleman and Music was provided by DJ Phil Money.

Established in 1924 by visionary founders Ardie and Wilbur Halyard, Columbia has been a cornerstone of the community, making the dream of homeownership a reality for countless individuals in Milwaukee and the greater Milwaukee area for a remarkable one hundred years.

“We are immensely proud to have served the Milwaukee community for the past century and look forward to continuing our mission of empowerment and prosperity for many years to come,” said Ernest Jones, President and CEO of Columbia Savings & Loan Association.