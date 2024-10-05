Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Celebrates 100th Anniversary of 333-Acre Camp Alice Chester Property

MILWAUKEE– Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) is celebrating 100 years of its beloved Camp Alice Chester property. Located in East Troy, the camp (which hosts both day and overnight camps in A-frame cabins, platform tents, and primitive camping sites) opened its doors in 1924 after a generous fundraising campaign and donation from its namesake Alice Chester, the first president of the Milwaukee Girl Scout council. From 60 Girl Scout campers its first summer to more than 1,660 campers in 2024, Camp Alice Chester has continuously offered camp favorites like campfire cooking, swimming in Booth Lake, and sing-a-longs, while also advancing outdoor activities and programming like horseback riding, a 40-foot rock climbing wall, and new high and low ropes courses—all while building a lasting legacy where campers thrive physically and emotionally.

To celebrate the last 100 momentous years of Camp Alice Chester, GSWISE will host a 100th anniversary event with all things camp on Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Camp Alice Chester (N8651 Townline Road, East Troy, WI 53120). Girl Scouts, families, volunteers, council partners, and community members will enjoy camp favorites like archery, rock climbing, hatchet throwing, sports and games, arts n’ crafts, s’mores, scavenger hunts, letterboxing, fishing, campfire songs, a 100th anniversary signature activity, and more. Some activity stations will look familiar, and some may have a new twist as the council explores activities and badgework of the past 100 years. This special Camp Alice Chester 100th anniversary celebration is generously sponsored by Associated Bank and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“We are excited to honor the impact Camp Alice Chester has had on generations of Girl Scouts and volunteers over the past century,” said Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Chief Executive Officer Ana Simpson. “We look forward to connecting with campers—past, current, and future—in our community and to continuing to provide opportunities for Girl Scouts to seek challenges, explore and adventure, learn new skills with friends, and develop a deep appreciation for nature for the next 100 years.”

“Camp is a beloved Girl Scout tradition where lifelong friendships are formed,” said Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Senior Director of Camp Lori Kasun. “Campers from every region of southeastern Wisconsin come together each year to discover their strengths and create cherished memories. Whether they come for the day or stay overnight, campers gain independence, grow their resilience, and disconnect from technology and connect with each other and their environment.”

Girl Scouting and Camp Alice Chester have had a long tradition—100 years!—in the East Troy area. In addition to offering iconic camp traditions, Camp Alice Chester is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream that provides Girl Scout campers with an opportunity to build their courage and confidence while having fun playing and learning outdoors.

Girl Scouts, families, volunteers, and community members can purchase tickets to attend the open-house style camporee at www.gswise.org. Tickets range from $5-10.

Registration for 2025 Girl Scout summer camp opens on November 15 at noon. Interested parents and campers can explore more information, including dates and locations, at www.gswise.org.

