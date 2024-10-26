Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Columbia Savings and Loan Association Celebrates 100 Years of Fostering Financial Empowerment in Milwaukee

Ernest K. Jones, President & CEO of Columbia Savings & Loan Association

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

Columbia Savings and Loan Association was thrilled to announce the upcoming celebration of its Centennial Anniversary. As the only Black-owned bank in Wisconsin and the 6th oldest in the nation, Columbia Savings and Loan Association remains committed to fostering financial well-being and empowerment, playing a pivotal role in shaping the economic landscape of Milwaukee and beyond.

To commemorate this milestone, Columbia Savings and Loan Association celebrated on October 24th. Guests enjoyed an evening of dinner and music as we honored a century of dedication to creating opportunities and promoting financial stability within the community. A short program included representatives from Columbia Savings & Loan Association, as well as remarks from Milwaukee County Chairwoman, Marceila Nicholson, Milwaukee County Executive, David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor, Cavalier Johnson, and Secretary of State, Sarah Godlewski.

David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive

Established in 1924 by visionary founders Ardie and Wilbur Halyard, Columbia has been a cornerstone of the community, making the dream of home ownership a reality for countless individuals in Milwaukee and the greater Milwaukee area for a remarkable one hundred years.

“We are immensely proud to have served the Milwaukee community for the past century and look forward to continuing our mission of empowerment and prosperity for many years to come,” said Ernest Jones, President and CEO of Columbia Savings and Loan Association.

Marcelia Nicholson Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman

Join us in celebrating 100 years of history and dedication to our community. For more information about Columbia Savings and Loan Association, please visit our website at https://columbiasavingsandloans.com/

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported us throughout the years. Your continued support has been instrumental in our success and inspires us to continue making a positive impact in our community.

