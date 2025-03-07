Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Advocates for Local Priorities to National Association of Counties, Wisconsin Counties Association

MILWAUKEE – County Executive David Crowley recently attended conferences hosted by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) to advocate for Milwaukee County’s priorities with state and federal elected officials, partners, and stakeholders.

During this week’s NACo Legislative Conference, County Executive Crowley met with leaders from around the country on a number of important issues relating to county governments. As a member of the NACo Board of Directors, County Executive Crowley helped shape the association’s strategic goals, policies, and priorities, which advocates on behalf of more than 2,600 rural and urban counties across the country.

The NACo Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC) is the voice for metropolitan counties representing 160 million residents before Congress and the White House. As Chair of LUCC, County Executive Crowley led a convening of the nation’s largest counties during his D.C. trip to discuss key policy issues facing urban counties, including infrastructure investments, disaster preparedness and emergency response efforts, local governance flexibility, and more.

County Executive Crowley also met with federal partners, including members of Wisconsin’s Congressional Delegation, to discuss Milwaukee County’s policy priorities on public safety, affordable housing, transportation infrastructure, and more, as these items relate to the federal budget and appropriations approval processes. Crowley’s administration will now work with congressional offices to communicate the importance of Milwaukee County’s federal budget priorities, including through the Congressionally Directed Spending request process, as the FY2026 federal appropriations process begins.

“As I think about the work ahead in 2025, I strongly believe that partnerships and collaboration are the way forward. We must come together to invest back in our neighborhoods, create economic opportunity for our workers and families, and lift up everyone in Milwaukee County and beyond,” said County Executive Crowley. “Maintaining and enhancing partnerships with federal leaders, partners, and stakeholders only stand to benefit Milwaukee County in the long-term. That’s why I will continue working to build stronger partnerships at the federal level and deliver results for Milwaukee County residents and families.”

On Tuesday, February 25, County Executive Crowley attended the annual WCA Legislative Conference in Madison, Wisconsin. During the conference, Crowley joined Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel to discuss the need for stronger partnerships and resources to fund critical state-mandated services.

Over the years, Milwaukee County has deployed significant reforms to save taxpayer dollars and create a sustainable fiscal future. However, the cost to carry out state mandated-services is growing faster than Milwaukee County’s ability to fund them. That’s why County Executive Crowley is working alongside county leaders to create stronger state partnerships and develop sustainable fiscal solutions for county governments across Wisconsin.

“Milwaukee County has deployed significant reforms to save taxpayer dollars and create a sustainable fiscal future for our community,” said County Executive Crowley on the panel. “However, the cost to carry out state-mandated services is growing faster than our ability to fund them. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with county leaders, state lawmakers, and partners across Wisconsin to find a path forward in funding the state-mandated services that residents across the Badger State rely on.”