Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED, THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ON THIS PAGE ARE NOT NECESSARILY THOSE OF THE MILWAUKEE COURIER

The Dodgers are World Champions

Photo: Megan Ellis / Unsplash

By Charles Collier

On October 30, 2024, the Dodgers overcame a five-run deficit and beat the Yankees 7-6 to win their 8th World Series.  Gerrit Cole made a mental mistake and didn’t cover first base on a routine ground ball hit to Anthony Rizzo.  Aaron Judge dropped a fly ball, and the Yankees gave up five unearned in the fifth inning. Walker Buehler pitched a perfect ninth to get his first save.  The Yankees choked!

World Series MVP, Freddie Freeman, homered in sixth straight games; setting a record.   Freeman and Betts accounted for four of the Dodgers’ seven runs in the win.  After the game, an emotional Freeman was asked about his son Maximus Freeman’s battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS).  “I would gladly strike out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth in game 7 of the World Series 300 million times in a row than see that again.” He said of watching his son be hospitalized because of the rare autoimmune disorder.  “But he’s on his way,” Freeman continued adding an update on Max’s journey.  “It’s going to be a long road.”

Yankees’ star player Aaron Judge was a non-factor in the series.  His World Series stats were dismal.  He hit .222 with 1 HR and struck out seven times. If the Yankees are to have future success, Judge will have to play better.  In addition, they must re-sign Juan Soto.  Soto spoke after the game five loss.   He was asked about his pending free agency.  He said, “I don’t have any doors closed.”  I’m going to be available for all 30 teams.

The Dodgers have the best lineup in baseball. I opine that they will also win the World Series next year!

Editorials

Lakeshia Myers
Michelle Bryant
Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi formerly known as Dr. Ramel Smith

Journalists

Karen Stokes

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

David Crowley
Cavalier Johnson
Marcelia Nicholson
Governor Tony Evers
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383