In The NFL 2024-25 Season Opener Chiefs Beat The Ravens

By Charles Collier

On September 5, 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-20. Pat Mahomes threw a rare interception. However other than that one mistake he looked sharp. I opine, that Mahomes will become the first quarterback to win three straight Super Bowls in NFL history. Mahomes threw for 291 yards with a touchdown pass. He threw his lone TD pass to speed demon Xavier Worthy. Xavier Worthy was drafted in the first round to add the speed element; the Chiefs have been missing since the departure of Tyreke Hill. Xavier Worthy was clocked at the NFL combine running the 40-yard dash in 4.2 seconds. It was the fastest time clocked at the NFL Combine in history.

The Chiefs have the best coach and player. In addition, they have an excellent defense led by Chris Jones. It will be hard to prevent them from repeating and winning their third straight Superbowl. In my opinion, the 49ers, Lions, and Packers have the best chance to beat them in the Super Bowl.

The 2024 season will be the 49ers 75th season in the NFL and eighth with general manager/head coach John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan running the show. They enter the season as the team most experts think will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The 49ers return the key players Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Debo Samuels from last season. They recently signed playmaker Brandon Aiyuk to a 4-year extension and signed former Packer De’Vondre Campbell. Campbell is an athletic linebacker who will be a nice addition to an already great defense. The 49ers have the coaching, players, coaching, and experience to have a legitimate shot to beat the Chiefs.

The Detroit Lions surprised many people with their success last year and came one game short of making it to the Super Bowl. The Lions are well coached and have one of the best game managers in the game at QB. Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was named first-team All-Pro last season and will continue to play at a high level this season. If they play solid football and get a few lucky breaks they have a good chance to beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

The Green Bay Packers had a great season last year and are expected to be even better this year. Matt LaFleur is one of the best offensive head coaches in football. Jordan Love played extremely well in the second half of the season and the playoffs. He gained valuable experience and will play more consistently this year and has a chance to be MVP. In addition, the off-season signings of Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney make the Packers a more complete team. The Packers pose a threat to the Kansas City Chiefs and have a chance to upset them in the Super Bowl.

The upcoming NFL season will be one to remember. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are trying to do what no team has done in the Super Bowl era. The 49ers, Lions, and Packers will challenge the Chiefs!