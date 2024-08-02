Packers Show Jordan Love

By Charles Collier

The Packers showed Jordan Love by signing him to the richest contract in NFL history. His four-year deal is worth $220 million. His consistent play in the second half of last year’s regular season and his impressive play in the NFL playoffs forced the Packers’ hand. The 25-year-old quarterback blossomed right in front of our very eyes. He has the potential to be MVP in this league and lead his team to multiple Superbowl appearances. Love was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Many sports experts thought the Packers drafted him much too high. Jordan Love has quieted his critics! The Packers have proved to be the best team in drafting or acquiring quarterbacks and developing them into superstars over the last 30 years. This list includes Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and now Jordan Love. Expectations are high in Green Bay and Love is a major reason.

This off-season, the Packers’ added good players at multiple positions. They upgraded at running back by signing Josh Jacobs. The former Las Vegas running back, and Alabama Crimson Tide alumni is considered one of the best running backs in the NFL. Jacobs is appreciative of his new start in Green Bay. He was recently interviewed; “I feel like the Raiders are still a cornerstone franchise”, Jacobs said. “But when you come in and you have different coaches and different GMs with their vision, you kinda got to adapt to their vision. We didn’t have that culture set in stone.”

“That’s what I say the biggest difference is: You know what being a Packer is,” he said. “You feel that throughout the building. You see it on a day-to-day basis.” Jacobs has big shoes to fill, Aaron Jones was very productive as the starting running back over his career as a Packer.

The Packers improved their defense with the off-season addition of versatile safety Xavier McKinney. He will be key in new Packers’ defensive coordinator coach Jeff Hefley’s new scheme. McKinney is excited about the new defense. “Obviously we’re building right now, but I know eventually we’ll get to the point where Jeff will give us the keys and let us do our thing,” said McKinney.

The Pack is Back, for sure! With the off-season additions of Jacobs and McKinney and the emergence of Jordan Love, the Packers will be contenders for many years to come!