Pacers Defeat Bucks in Game Six and Advance to Second Round of Playoffs

The Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers and were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive year. The Pacers bench played well. Obi Toppin scored 21, T.J. McConnell had 20 points and dished out nine assists as the Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks convincingly 120-98 in game 6 last night. The Pacers won an NBA playoff series for the first time in a decade. Before the start of the season, Bucks GM John Horse orchestrated one of the biggest trades in Milwaukee Bucks history. The Bucks acquired Damian Lillard in a 3-team deal. Many thought the move would bring the Bucks an NBA Championship. However, no one anticipated the dynamic duo wouldn’t even play together in the playoffs. Giannis missed the entire first round of the playoff series against the Indiana Pacers due to a strained calf muscle. Lillard missed games four and five with an Achilles injury.

After the game, Lillard spoke to reporters and discusses his decision to play in the Bucks elimination game. He said he went through treatment and transitioned from a boot to crutches to keep weight off his foot over the last few days. After going through warmups with the injury feeling “a little tender,” he decided to play. What influenced his decision, was the environment at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “I did my pregame shooting then, I think just being in the building, seeing all of the t-shirts on the chairs, I stated moving around a little bit and I was just like, “I’m going to play,” Lillard said.

In other NBA playoff news, the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-115 to advance and play the Indiana Pacers. All-Star guard Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 41 points. Brunson scored 40 or more points in three consecutive playoff games. The Boston Celtics beat the Heat 118-84 and will face the winner of the Cavaliers and Magic series. Game six of that series is tonight May 3, 2024, at 6pm. The Nuggets will face the Timberwolves Saturday May 4, 2024. The Thunder will play the winner of the Clippers and Maverick series. The Clippers and Mavericks will meet tonight May 3, 2024, at 8:30pm.

To get back to be an NBA Championship contender, the Bucks have some tough decisions to make. The first move they must make is trade for an athletic defensive wing. In addition, the Bucks front office will need to determine, if the current roster is the right fit to bring them an NBA Championship soon.