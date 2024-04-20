NBA Playoffs Begin Today

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the NBA Playoffs begin. The NBA Play-in Tournament is currently underway. On Tuesday April 16, 2024, the Lakers beat the Pelicans 110-106 despite a 40-point performance from Zion Williamson. With the win, the Lakers secured the seventh seed in the western conference. After the game, a jubilant Lebron James was interviewed. “Tonight, we showcased what we were able to do both offensively and defensively,” said James whose team enters the playoffs having won 12 of 15 games. “We’ve got a good group going right now, good rotation, good plan and guys are coming in ready to go.” The Lakers will face the defending NBA Championship, Denver Nuggets, in the first round of the playoffs. The Nuggets will be heavily favored, but if Anthony Davis plays inspired basketball and the James plays well the Lakers have a chance to win the series. The eighth and final spot in the west will be determined on April 19, 2024, the Kings and Pelicans match-up. The Pelicans will be without their best player Zion Williamson who was injured in the Lakers loss Tuesday.

The 76ers beat the Miami Heat 105-104 to secure the seventh seed, in the NBA eastern conference. The NBA Play-in Tournament win was huge for Philadelphia. Nicholas Batum saved the day for the 76ers, and he was the best player on the floor. He scored 20 points off the bench; he made 6 out of 10 shots behind the arc and played tenacious defense. The 76ers will play the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Bulls and Heat will play on April 19, 2024, at 8:30pm. The winner secures the eighth seed in the east.

The Bucks are the third seed in the eastern conference and play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday April 21 at 6pm. The Pacers present a challenging match-up for the Milwaukee Bucks. In fact, the Pacers have won 4 games against the Bucks this season. The Bucks may have to win without their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo. Against the Pacers this season, Giannis has averaged 42.2 points, 13 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is expected to miss at least the start of the Milwaukee Bucks’ first round playoff series against the Pacers. Bobby Portis needs to step up and play great for the Bucks to have a chance to beat the Pacers. In addition, Glenn Rivers needs to do a better coaching job than he has this season. Glenn Rivers’ record is 17-19 as the Bucks head coach.

I opine, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers will meet in the NBA Championship Series. Boston will win in seven games to capture their 18th NBA Championship.