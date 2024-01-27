Join the Nation of Lifesavers™ During American Heart Month and Go from Bystander to Lifesaver

The American Heart Association encourages all Milwaukee-area families to learn CPR this February

MILWAUKEE,— During February – American Heart Month – the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives for all, is urging all Milwaukee-area families to learn the lifesaving skill of CPR. With more than 350,0000 people experiencing cardiac arrests outside of a hospital, including 23,000 children, CPR is a critical skill that kids as young as 9 years old can learn.

Joining the Nation of Lifesavers, an American Heart Association initiative focused on doubling the survival rate of cardiac arrest by 2030 is easier than ever with many learning options available to families. Families can take an online CPR course, learn and practice Hands-Only CPR with a CPR Anytime® Training Kit, watching a 60-second video to learn Hands-Only CPR, or finding a Heartsaver™ certification course near them.

“If you are called to respond in a cardiac emergency, knowing CPR may save the life of someone you love,” Milwaukee American Heart Association Executive Director Katie Connolly said. “We are committed to extending the chain of survival in the Milwaukee area through education because the power to save a life is in each of our hands”.

There are three main types of CPR: Traditional, Child and Infant and Hands-Only.

Traditional CPR is the method that combines chest compressions 2 inches in depth at the rate of 100-120 beats per minute with two breathes.

is the method that combines chest compressions 2 inches in depth at the rate of 100-120 beats per minute with two breathes. Infant and Child CPR is similar to traditional CPR but has some key differences. Child CPR is performed with chest compressions at the depth of two inches with one or two hands, followed by two breaths. Infant CPR is performed with chest compressions at the dept of 1 1/2 inches with two fingers, followed by two breaths and repeat.

is similar to traditional CPR but has some key differences. Child CPR is performed with chest compressions at the depth of two inches with one or two hands, followed by two breaths. Infant CPR is performed with chest compressions at the dept of 1 1/2 inches with two fingers, followed by two breaths and repeat. Hands-Only CPR is chest compression-only CPR and has been shown to be equally effective as traditional CPR in the first few minutes of emergency response. involves two simple steps that anyone can learn from a 60-second video available at heart.org/handsonlycpr.

Step 1: Call 911

Step 2: Push hard and fast in the center of the chest

The Association is committed to turning a nation of bystanders into lifesavers. The multi-year initiative will ensure teens and adults can learn about CPR and AED use, share that knowledge with friends and family and engage employers, policymakers, philanthropists and others to create support for a nation of lifesavers. The long-term goal: to ensure that in the face of a cardiac emergency, everyone, everywhere is prepared and empowered to perform CPR and become a vital link in the chain of survival.

CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival – which is key since about 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. For more information on how to join the Nation of Lifesavers this February, visit heart.org/nation.

Wear Red Day kicks things off

The centerpiece to the start of Heart Month is National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 2, a day when the American Heart Association asks everyone to support the Go Red for Women movement by wearing red.

Why Go Red?

Awareness is critical. Everyone needs to know that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women.

Nearly 45% of women older than 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of new moms as the leading cause of maternal mortality.

Women are less likely than men to receive bystander CPR and less likely to survive an out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest.

Only 38% of cardiovascular clinical research trial participants were women as of 2020.

“Know your numbers” – key personal health numbers that help determine risk for heart disease include total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

The public is encouraged to share your support on social media with the #WisconsinGoRed tag and by tagging our social media channels @American Heart Association – Wisconsin.

For more about Wear Red Day, visit www.WearRedDay.org.

Also in February, the American Heart Association recognizes Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week from Feb. 7 to 14, along with Black History Month. More details and information from the Association will follow soon.

Additional Resources:

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 – our Centennial year – we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments as we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.