The 2003-2004 NBA Season has Started

By Charles Collier

On October 24, 2003, the NBA season officially started. On October 25, 2023, fans witnessed the NBA debut of highly anticipated Spurs’ rookie Victor Wembanyama. He didn’t disappoint; he scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. Unfortunately, the Spurs lost; in the future Wembanyama will win many games for them. He will eventually lead them to the promised land and win an NBA championship. Wembanyama is the most touted NBA prospect since Lebron James. NBA sports experts and former NBA players both agree he is talented and has a unique skill set. According to NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, Wembanyama is a cross between Giannis and Kevin Durant.

Several off-season trades have shifted the balance of power to the east. The Bucks acquired All-NBA guard Damian Lillard from Portland. Many Bucks fans were saddened by the fact, that the Bucks’ trade included Jrue Holiday. Boston wasted no time and traded for Holiday, sending center Robert Williams and guard Malcolm Brogdon to Portland. Oddsmakers have Boston favored to win their first NBA title since 2008. The 2008 Boston team was coached by Glenn Rivers and featured Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

On Thursday October 26, the Bucks won their season opener against the 76ers 118-117. Since the trade, Bucks’ fans have been eagerly awaiting Lillard’s first game in a Bucks’ uniform. Lillard proved he is as good as advertised. He had a game high of 39 points, 8 rebounds and he handed out 4 assists. In classic Lillard style, he played well in clutch time. The acquisition of Lillard gave the bucks a legitimate closer for the first time in many years. He scored the most in a Bucks debut passing Terry Cummings who held the previous record scoring 34 points in his 1984 debut. I opine, if the Bucks stay healthy, they will win another NBA title.

The Denver Nuggets are favorited to represent the West in the 2024 NBA finals. I predict the Nuggets and Bucks will match-up in the NBA finals. I predict the Bucks will defeat the Nuggets and win their second NBA championship in four years.