Milwaukee Brewers are Playing Wining Baseball!

By Charles Collier

The Milwaukee Brewers are playing winning baseball under the tutelage of Craig Counsell. Craig has been the Brewer’s manager since 2015. He is a hometown kid, humble and is a great manager. The Brewers are two games behind the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central Division, as of July 6, 2023. The Reds are led by former MVP Joey Votto and rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz is a “five-tool” player. He has more tools than Home Depot.

The Brewer’s roster is a mix of young and veteran players. The resurgence of Christian Yelich has been one of the main reasons for the Brewers’ great play. Devin Williams has been nothing short of brilliant in his role as the Brewers’ closer. Williams has converted 8 straight save opportunities, including his last two in back-to-back games. His current ERA is 1.99 and he has struck out 41 batters in just 32 innings. The key to Devin’s success has been command of the change-up and his ability to deceive hitters. Devin Williams was recently named to his 2nd Midsummer Classic, and he must continue to play at a high level if the Brewers are to make a play-off run.

Brewers’ fans are accustomed to their team making the play-offs and this year’s team will not.