The Passing of Geri Mc Fadden

Long time Milwaukee mental health leader Geri Mc Fadden passed away in California during January 2023.

Geri came to Milwaukee from South Carolina in 1969 and went on to co-found New Concept Self Development Center, Inc. in 1975.

Although Geri was an excellent administrator and held various administrative positions, she was also licensed by the state of Wisconsin as a clinical social worker. Her professional career of over 45-years included program development and clinical services to “at-risk” populations.

Geri loved and excelled in providing therapy to the most difficult clients such as: children and adults who have experienced physical, sexual, and emotional traumas, those with disruptive behavioral disorders, anxiety disorders, depression, and loss and bereavement issues.

As an independent clinician, she provided consultation to Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin, Sebastian Family Psychology Clinic LLC, Pearls for Teens Girls, Social Development Commission Day Care Program, and The Milwaukee Area Job Corps. Geri also served as an expert in debriefing and trauma cases.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday April 22, 2023, beginning at 1:00 at New Testament Church of Milwaukee, 10201 W Bradley Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53224