Notice of Spring Election, Special Aldermanic Election,

Special County Supervisor Primary Election, Referendums

and Sample Ballot

April 4, 2023

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE:

Notice is hereby given of a spring election to be held in the City of Milwaukee on April 4, 2023, at which the officers named below shall be nominated. The names of the candidates for each office, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, for a referendum, if any, in the sample ballot below.

Information to Voters

Upon entering the polling place and before being permitted to vote, a voter shall:

• state their name and address

• show an acceptable form of photo identification*

• sign the poll book**

*If a voter does not have acceptable photo identification, the voter may obtain a free photo ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.

**If the voter is unable to sign the poll book due to disability, a poll worker may write the word “exempt.”

If a voter is not registered to vote, they may register to vote at the polling place serving their residence if the voter provides proof of residence.

Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot.

Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall enter a voting booth or go to a machine and cast their ballot. The vote should not be cast in any manner other than specified here. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in marking their ballot may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.

A voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward.

An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote but the official may not advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

Assistance for Voting

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting their vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that they are unable to read, have difficulty reading, writing, or understanding English, or that due to disability are unable to cast their ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

The voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of their choice for each office for which they intend to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of their choice in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval next to the write-in line. On referendum questions, the voter shall fill in the oval next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall fill in the oval next to “no” if opposed to the question.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“ExpressVote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select “no” if opposed to the question.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve, so the marks do not show. The voter may insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

Spoiling Ballots

If a voter spoils an optical scan ballot, they shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

A sample of the official ballot is included with this notice.

Wards 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 150, 151, 152, 154, 155, 156, 158, 162, 165, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 200, 201, 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209, 210, 211, 212, 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 230, 248, 249, 250, 251, 252, 253, 254, 255, 256, 257, 258, 259, 260, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 266, 267, 268, 269, 270, 271, 272, 305, 306, 311, 312, 325, 326, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, 335, 336, 337, 338, 339, 340, 341, 343, 344, 345, 346, 349, 350, 351, 353 and 354 will have the same contests as shown on the sample ballot.

Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 24, 316 and portions of wards 8, 23 and 25 will also have the following special aldermanic and school board contests on their ballot:

Alderperson, District 9

Vote for 1

Odell Ball

Larresa Taylor

write-in

Milwaukee Public Schools

Board of School Director, District 1

Vote for 1

Marva Herndon

Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves

write-in

Wards 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and a portion of ward 23 will also have the following special aldermanic and school board contests on their ballot:

Alderperson, District 1

Vote for 1

Andrea Pratt

David Bowen

write-In

Milwaukee Public Schools

Board of School Director, District 1

Vote for 1

Marva Herndon

Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves

write-in

A portion of ward 45 will have the following special aldermanic and school board contests on their ballot:

Alderperson, District 1

Vote for 1

Andrea Pratt

David Bowen

write-In

Milwaukee Public Schools

Board of School Director, District 2

Vote for 1

Erika Siemsen

write-in

Wards 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 57, 58, 59, 60 and a portion of ward 56 will have the following special aldermanic and school board contests on their ballot:

Alderperson, District 1

Vote for 1

Andrea Pratt

David Bowen

write-In

Milwaukee Public Schools

Board of School Director, District 3

Vote for 1

Darryl L. Jackson

Gabi Hart

write-in

Wards 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 318 and portions of wards 25 and 315 will also have the following school board contest on their ballot:

Milwaukee Public Schools

Board of School Director, District 1

Vote for 1

Marva Herndon

Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves

write-in

Wards 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 153, 159, 160, 161, 163, 164, 199, 327 and 328 will also have the following school board contest on their ballot:

Milwaukee Public Schools

Board of School Director, District 2

Vote for 1

Erika Siemsen

write-in

Wards 31, 33, 34, 35 and a portion of wards 8 and 315 will also have the following special aldermanic contest and school board contest on their ballot:

Alderperson, District 5

Vote for 1

Lamont T. Westmoreland

Annette Jackson

write-in

Milwaukee Public Schools

Board of School Director, District 1

Vote for 1

Marva Herndon

Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves

write-in

Wards 36, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 85, 86, 87, 319, 320 and 321 will also have the following special aldermanic and school board contests on their ballot:

Alderperson, District 5

Vote for 1

Lamont T. Westmoreland

Annette Jackson

write-In

Milwaukee Public Schools

Board of School Director, District 2

Vote for 1

Erika Siemsen

write-in

Wards 56, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 84, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 149, 157, 322, 323, 324 and a portion of ward 56 will also have the following school board contest on their ballot:

Milwaukee Public Schools

Board of School Director, District 3

Vote for 1

Darryl L. Jackson

Gabi Hart

write-in

Wards 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 307, 308, and 309 will also have the following special county board supervisor primary contest on their ballot:

Milwaukee County Board Supervisor

District 14

Vote for 1

Angel Sanchez

Travis Hope

Caroline Gomez-Tom

write-in

Wards 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 241, 281, 282, 283, 284, 285, 286, 287, 288, 289, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294, 295, 296, 297, 298, 299, 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 310, 313, 314, 342, 347, 348 and 352 will also have the following school board contest on their ballot:

Milwaukee Public Schools

Board of School Director, District 8

Vote for 1

Megan O’Halloran

write-in

Wards 273, 274, 275, 276, 277, 278, 279 and 280 will also have the following special county board supervisor primary and school board contests on their ballot:

Milwaukee County Board Supervisor

District 14

Vote for 1

Angel Sanchez

Travis Hope

Caroline Gomez-Tom

write-in

Milwaukee Public Schools

Board of School Director, District 8

Vote for 1

Megan O’Halloran

write-in

MILWAUKEE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION COMMISSIONERS

Tim Posnanski

Dawn Martin

Helmut Fritz

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk

NOTICE OF ADVISORY REFERENDUM

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WISCONSIN

April 4, 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an election to be held in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the following proposed Resolution of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors providing for an advisory referendum will be submitted to a vote of the people:

BE IT RESOLVED, The County Clerk is hereby directed to call an advisory referendum election for the purpose of submitting to the qualified electors of the county the proposition of whether the State of Wisconsin should repeal Wisconsin Statute § 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, to allow legal access to abortion care.

The question will appear on the ballot as follows:

“Should Wisconsin Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to allow legal access to abortion care?”

YES NO

EXPLANATORY LANGUAGE AND EFFECT OF VOTE

The advisory referendum question is being submitted to the electors of the County as a means of providing information regarding whether the electors favor the actions and policies proposed in the question. The referendum is advisory only. The results of the advisory referendum are not binding on the County.

A “yes” vote informs the County that you are in favor of repealing Wisconsin Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, and allowing legal access to abortion care.

A “no” vote informs the County that you are opposed to repealing Wisconsin Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, and allowing legal access to abortion care.

In the event that a majority of electors voting on the question listed above vote “yes” on that question, the County will be advised in favor of the action or policy described in the question; if a majority of electors vote “no”, the County will be advised against the action or policy described in the question. The referendum is advisory only. The results of the advisory referendum are not binding on the County.

Persons with questions about the advisory referendum should contact the office of the Milwaukee County Clerk. A copy of the entire text of the Resolution 22-1199 directing the submission of the advisory referendum question can be obtained from the office of the Milwaukee County Clerk, 901 N 9th Street, Room 105, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Tim Posnanski

Dawn Martin

Helmut Fritz

Done in the County of Milwaukee

On the 3rd day of

April, 2023

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk



