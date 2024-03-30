Notice of Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote and Sample Ballots April 2, 2024

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE:

Notice is hereby given of a spring election and presidential preference vote to be held in the City of Milwaukee on April 2, 2024, at which the officers named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, for a referendum, in the sample ballot below.

Information to Voters

Upon entering the polling place and before being permitted to vote, a voter shall:

• state their name and address

• show an acceptable form of photo identification*

• sign the poll book**

*If a voter does not have acceptable photo identification, the voter may obtain a free photo ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.

**If the voter is unable to sign the poll book due to disability, a poll worker may write the word “exempt.”

If a voter is not registered to vote, they may register to vote at the polling place serving their residence if the voter provides proof of residence.

Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot.

Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall enter a voting booth or go to a machine and cast their ballot. The vote should not be cast in any manner other than specified here. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in marking their ballot may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.

A voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward.

An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote but the official may not advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

Assistance for Voting

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting their vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that they are unable to read, have difficulty reading, writing, or understanding English, or that due to disability are unable to cast their ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

AT THE PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE VOTE

A voter may cast only one vote in the presidential preference primary.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

Within the party of his or her choice, the voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of their choice or shall, in the alternative, fill in the oval next to the words “Uninstructed Delegation,” or write in the name of the person of their choice for a candidate in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval next to the write-in line.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“ExpressVote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select the party of their choice. Within the party of their choice, the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select the name of the candidate of their choice or shall, in the alternative, touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select the words “Uninstructed Delegation,” or type in the name of a person of their choice in the space provided for a write-in vote.

Where Touch Screen Voting is Used

The voter shall touch the screen at the party of his or her choice. Within the party of their choice, the voter shall touch the screen at the name of the candidate of their choice or shall, in the alternative, touch the screen at the words “Uninstructed Delegation,” or type in the name of a person of their choice in the space provided for a write-in vote.

AT THE SPRING ELECTION

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

The voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of their choice for each office for which they intend to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of their choice in the space provided and fill in the oval next to the write-in line. On referendum questions, the voter shall fill in the oval next to “yes” if in favor of the question or fill in the oval next to “no” if opposed to the question.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“ExpressVote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select the name of the candidate of their choice for each office for which they intend to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of their choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall touch the screen or use they tactile pad to select “no” if opposed to the question.

Where Touch Screen Voting is Used

The voter shall touch the screen at the name of the candidate of their choice for each office for which they intend to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of their choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the voter shall touch the screen at “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall touch the screen at “no” if opposed to the question.

Spoiled Ballots

If a voter spoils an optical scan ballot, they shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official, who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

The voter may spoil a touch screen ballot at the voting station before the ballot is cast.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it may be inserted in the security sleeve, so the marks do not show. The voter shall insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

After an official touch screen ballot is cast, the voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

A sample of the official ballot is included with this notice.

Wards 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, and 322 will have the same contests as shown on the sample ballot.

Wards 45 and 46 will have the following county supervisor contest on their ballot rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 5

Vote for 1

Sequanna Taylor

write-in

Wards 47 and 48 will have the following county supervisor contest on their ballot rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 7

Vote for 1

Felesia Martin

write-in

Wards 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 32, and 318 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 18

Vote for 1

Deanna Alexander

Brandon M. Williford

write-in

Alderperson

District 2

Vote for 1

Mark Chambers, Jr.

write-in

Wards 25, 29, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 68, 69, 70, and 71 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 5

Vote for 1

Sequanna Taylor

write-in

Alderperson

District 2

Vote for 1

Mark Chambers, Jr.

write-in

Ward 67 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on its ballot rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 7

Vote for 1

Felesia Martin

write-in

Alderperson

District 2

Vote for 1

Mark Chambers, Jr.

write-in

Wards 121, 122, 133, 134, and 332 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 13

Vote for 1

Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones

write-in

Alderperson

District 3

Vote for 1

Jonathan Brostoff

Ieshuh Griffin

write-in

Wards 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 174, 175, 176, 178, and 179 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 3

Vote for 1

Sheldon A. Wasserman

Alexander Kostal

write-in

Alderperson

District 3

Vote for 1

Jonathan Brostoff

Ieshuh Griffin

write-in

Wards 182, 183, 186, 187, 188, 190, 191, 192, 335, 336, and 337 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 10

Vote for 1

Marcelia Nicholson

write-in

Alderperson

District 4

Vote for 1

Rayhainio Ray Nitti Boynes

Bob Bauman

write-in

Ward 184 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on its ballot rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 13

Vote for 1

Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones

write-in

Alderperson

District 4

Vote for 1

Rayhainio Ray Nitti Boynes

Bob Bauman

write-in

Wards 194, 195, 196, and 334 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 15

Vote for 1

Sky Z. Capriolo

write-in

Alderperson

District 4

Vote for 1

Rayhainio Ray Nitti Boynes

Bob Bauman

write-in

Wards 141, 156, 158, 162, 177, 180, 181, and 185 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 3

Vote for 1

Sheldon A. Wasserman

Alexander Kostal

write-in

Alderperson

District 4

Vote for 1

Rayhainio Ray Nitti Boynes

Bob Bauman

write-in

Wards 33, 34, and 315 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 18

Vote for 1

Deanna Alexander

Brandon M. Williford

write-in

Alderperson

District 5

Vote for 1

Bruce Winter

Lamont T. Westmoreland

write-in

Wards 35, 36, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 82, 319, 320, and 321 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 5

Vote for 1

Sequanna Taylor

write-in

Alderperson

District 5

Vote for 1

Bruce Winter

Lamont T. Westmoreland

write-in

Ward 79 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on its ballot rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 6

Vote for 1

Shawn Rolland

write-in

Alderperson

District 5

Vote for 1

Bruce Winter

Lamont T. Westmoreland

write-in

Wards 80, 81, 83, 85, 86, and 87 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 7

Vote for 1

Felesia Martin

write-in

Alderperson

District 5

Vote for 1

Bruce Winter

Lamont T. Westmoreland

write-in

Wards 104, 105, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 135, 136, 137, 138, 171, 172, 173, 329, and 331 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 13

Vote for 1

Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones

write-in

Alderperson

District 6

Vote for 1

Brandon R. Payton

Milele A. Coggs

write-in

Ward 120 will have the following aldermanic contest on its ballot rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Alderperson

District 6

Vote for 1

Brandon R. Payton

Milele A. Coggs

write-in

Wards 353 and 354 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 3

Vote for 1

Sheldon A. Wasserman

Alexander Kostal

write-in

Alderperson

District 6

Vote for 1

Brandon R. Payton

Milele A. Coggs

write-in

Wards 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 84, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, and 99 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 7

Vote for 1

Felesia Martin

write-in

Alderperson

District 7

Vote for 1

DiAndre Jackson

Jessica Currie

write-in

Wards 100, 101, 102, 103, 107, 157, 323, and 324 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 10

Vote for 1

Marcelia Nicholson

write-in

Alderperson

District 7

Vote for 1

DiAndre Jackson

Jessica Currie

write-in

Ward 106 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on its ballot rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 13

Vote for 1

Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones

write-in

Alderperson

District 7

Vote for 1

DiAndre Jackson

Jessica Currie

write-in

Wards 210, 211, 212, 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 248, 249, 250, 251, 306, 339, and 345 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 12

Vote for 1

Juan Miguel Martinez

write-in

Alderperson

District 8

Vote for 1

Ryan Antczak

JoCasta Zamarripa

write-in

Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 24 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 18

Vote for 1

Deanna Alexander

Brandon M. Williford

write-in

Alderperson

District 9

Vote for 1

Larresa Taylor

write-in

Wards 15, 16, and 17 will have the following aldermanic contest on their ballot rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Alderperson

District 9

Vote for 1

Larresa Taylor

write-in

Wards 88, 89, 90, 91, 159, 160, and 161 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 7

Vote for 1

Felesia Martin

write-in

Alderperson

District 10

Vote for 1

Richard L. Geldon

Sharlen Moore

write-in

Wards 163, 164, 205, and 328 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 6

Vote for 1

Shawn Rolland

write-in

Alderperson

District 10

Vote for 1

Richard L. Geldon

Sharlen Moore

write-in

Wards 193, 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 208, 209, and 338 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 15

Vote for 1

Sky Z. Capriolo

write-in

Alderperson

District 10

Vote for 1

Richard L. Geldon

Sharlen Moore

write-in

Wards 203, 204, 206, and 207 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 16

Vote for 1

Justin Bielinski

write-in

Alderperson

District 10

Vote for 1

Richard L. Geldo

Sharlen Moore

write-in

Wards 252, 254, 255, 256, 257, 258, 269, 270, and 344 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 15

Vote for 1

Sky Z. Capriolo

write-in

Alderperson

District 11

Vote for 1

Peter Burgelis

Josh Zepnick

write-in

Wards 253, 311, and 350 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 12

Vote for 1

Juan Miguel Martinez

write-in

Alderperson

District 11

Vote for 1

Peter Burgelis

Josh Zepnick

write-in

Wards 265, 266, 267, 268, and 349 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 11

Vote for 1

Kathleen Vincent

write-in

Alderperson

District 11

Vote for 1

Peter Burgelis

Josh Zepnick

write-in

Wards 259, 260, 261, 262, 263, 264, and 343 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 9

Vote for 1

Patti Logsdon

Danelle Kenney

write-in

Alderperson

District 11

Vote for 1

Peter Burgelis

Josh Zepnick

write-in

Wards 223 and 230 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 3

Vote for 1

Sheldon A. Wasserman

Alexander Kostal

write-in

Alderperson

District 12

Vote for 1

José G. Pérez

write-in

Wards 224 and 305 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 12

Vote for 1

Juan Miguel Martinez

write-in

Alderperson

District 12

Vote for 1

José G. Pérez

write-in

Wards 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 242, 244, 245, 246, 247, 307, 308, and 346 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 14

Vote for 1

Caroline Gómez-Tom

Angel Sanchez

write-in

Alderperson

District 12

José G. Pérez

write-in

Wards 271, 272, 312, and 351 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 12

Vote for 1

Juan Miguel Martinez

write-in

Alderperson

District 13

Vote for 1

Scott Spiker

write-in

Wards 275 and 276 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 14

Vote for 1

Caroline Gómez-Tom

Angel Sanchez

write-in

Alderperson

District 13

Vote for 1

Scott Spiker

write-in

Wards 281, 291, 292, 293, 294, 295, 296, 297, 298, 299, 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 313, 314, and 352 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 4

Vote for 1

Ron Jansen

Jack Eckblad

write-in

Alderperson

District 13

Vote for 1

Scott Spiker

write-in

Wards 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 241, 282, 283, 284, 285, 286, 289, 290, 310, 342, 347, and 348 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 4

Ron Jansen

Jack Eckblad

write-in

Alderperson

District 14

Vote for 1

Marina Dimitrijevic

write-in

Wards 243, 273, 274, 277, 278, 279, 280, and 309 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 14

Vote for 1

Caroline Gómez-Tom

Angel Sanchez

write-in

Alderperson

District 14

Vote for 1

Marina Dimitrijevic

write-in

Wards 287 and 288 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 8

Vote for 1

Steven Shea

write-in

Alderperson

District 14

Vote for 1

Marina Dimitrijevic

write-in

Wards 340 and 341 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 3

Vote for 1

Sheldon A. Wasserman

Alexander Kostal

write-in

Alderperson

District 14

Vote for 1

Marina Dimitrijevic

write-in

Wards 139, 140, 142, 144, and 330 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 13

Vote for 1

Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones

write-in

Alderperson

District 15

Vote for 1

Russell W. Stamper II

write-in

Wards 143, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 154, 155, 166, 168, 169, 170, 189, 325, and 326 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 10

Vote for 1

Marcelia Nicholson

write-in

Alderperson

District 15

Vote for 1

Russell W. Stamper II

write-in

Wards 153 and 327 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 6

Vote for 1

Shawn Rolland

write-in

Alderperson

District 15

Vote for 1

Russell W. Stamper II

write-in

Wards 165, 167, 197, and 333 will have the following county supervisor and aldermanic contests on their ballot rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

County Supervisor

District 15

Vote for 1

Sky Z. Capriolo

write-in

Alderperson

District 15

Vote for 1

Russell W. Stamper II

write-in

MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Tim Posnanski

Dawn Martin

Helmut Fritz

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk



