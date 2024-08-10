Notice of Partisan Primary and Sample Ballot

August 13, 2024

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE:

Notice is hereby given of a partisan primary election to be held in the City of Milwaukee on August 13, 2024, at which the nominees for the offices named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office under the appropriate party, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, if any, in the sample ballot below.

Information to Voters

Upon entering the polling place and before being permitted to vote, a voter shall:

• state their name and address

• show an acceptable form of photo identification*

• sign the poll book**

*If a voter does not have acceptable photo identification, the voter may obtain a free photo ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.

**If the voter is unable to sign the poll book due to disability, a poll worker may write the word “exempt.”

If a voter is not registered to vote, they may register to vote at the polling place serving their residence if the voter provides proof of residence.

Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot.

Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall enter a voting booth or go to a machine and cast their ballot. The vote should not be cast in any manner other than specified here.

Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in marking their ballot may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.

A voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward.

An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote but the official may not advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

Assistance for Voting

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting their vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that they are unable to read, have difficulty reading, writing, or understanding English, or that due to disability are unable to cast their ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter. If a voter is unable to state their name and address, an assistant may also do so for the voter.

At the partisan primary, the voter shall select the party of their choice. Voting for candidates of more than one party may invalidate the ballot. The voter must cast a vote for individual candidates.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

• If a party preference is designated, and votes are cast for ballot candidates of another party or write-in votes are cast in another party, only votes cast in the designated party will count.

• If a party preference is not designated, and votes are cast for candidates (or write-in votes are cast) in more than one party, no votes will be counted.

Within the party of their choice, the voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of their choice for each office for which they intend to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of their choice in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval next to the write-in line. On referendum questions, the voter shall fill in the oval next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall fill in the oval next to “no” if opposed to the question.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“ExpressVote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select the party of their choice. The voter shall then touch the screen at the name of the candidate of their choice for each office for which they intend to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of their choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the voter shall touch the screen at “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall touch the screen at “no” if opposed to the question.

Spoiling Ballots

If a voter spoils an optical scan ballot, they shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official, who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it may be inserted in the security sleeve, so the marks do not show. The voter shall then insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. If a central count system is used, the voter shall insert the ballot in the ballot box and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

A sample of the official ballot is included with this notice.

Wards 43, 61, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 79, 80, 81, 83, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 159, 160, 161, 319, 320, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, and 328 will have the same contests as those shown on the sample ballot.

Wards 201, 208, 254, 255, 256, 257, 258, 267, 268, 269, 270, 296, 297, 298, 299, 343, 344, 345, 349, 350, and 351 will have the following contest on their ballots rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 7

Vote for 1

Karen Kirsch (Democratic)

Lee Whiting (Republican)

write-in

These wards will not have a State Senator contest on their ballots.

Wards 217, 218, 219, 220, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 280, 283, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, 337, 339, and 342 will have the following contest on their ballots rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 8

Vote for 1

Enrique Murguia (Democratic)

Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (Democratic)

write-in

These wards will not have a State Senator contest on their ballots.

Wards 210, 211, 212, 213, 214, 215, 216, 221, 222, 248, 249, 250, 251, 252, 253, 271, 272, 273, 274, 275, 276, 277, 278, 279, 294, 295, 311, 312, 338, and 346 will have the following contest on their ballots rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 9

Vote for 1

Priscilla A. Prado (Democratic)

Deisy España (Democratic)

Ryan Antczak (Republican)

write-in

These wards will not have a State Senator contest on their ballots.

Wards 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 136, and 330 will have the following contests on their ballots rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

State Senator, District 4

Vote for 1

Dora Drake (Democratic)

LaKeshia N. Myers (Democratic)

write-in

Representative to the Assembly, District 10

Vote for 1

Darrin Madison (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29, 39, 40, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, and 318 will have the following contests on their ballots rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

State Senator, District 4

Vote for 1

Dora Drake (Democratic)

LaKeshia N. Myers (Democratic)

write-in

Representative to the Assembly, District 11

Vote for 1

Sequanna Taylor (Democratic)

Amillia Heredia (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 27, 28, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 75, 76, 77, 78, 82, and 315 will have the following contests on their ballots rather than those shown on the sample ballot:

State Senator, District 4

Vote for 1

Dora Drake (Democratic)

LaKeshia N. Myers (Democratic)

write-in

Representative to the Assembly, District 12

Vote for 1

Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. (Democratic)

Katrina Blossom Morrison (Democratic)

Decorah Gordon (Democratic)

Brandon Williford (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, and 207 will have the following contest on their ballots rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 14

Vote for 1

Angelito Tenorio (Democratic)

Nathan R. Kieso (Democratic)

Brady Coulthard (Democratic)

Jim Engstrand (Republican)

write-in

These wards will not have a State Senator contest on their ballots.

Wards 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 134, 135, 137, 138, 139, 140, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 166, 167, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 183, 184, 185, 186, 187, 188, 196, 329, 331, 332, 335, 336, 353, and 354 will have the following contest on their ballots rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 16

Vote for 1

Kalan Haywood (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 62, 84, 98, 99, 100, 101, 149, 150, 151, 152, 153, 154, 155, 157, 163, 164, 165, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 195, 197, 198, 199, 200, 209, 333, and 334 will have the following contest on their ballots rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 18

Vote for 1

Margaret Arney (Democratic)

Angela Kennedy (Democratic)

Kevin Anderson (Republican)

write-in

Wards 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 141, 156, 158, 162, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 236, 237, 238, 239, 241, 340, and 341 will have the following contest on their ballots rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 19

Vote for 1

Jarrod Anderson (Democratic)

Ryan Clancy (Democratic)

write-in

These wards will not have a State Senator contest on their ballots.

Wards 240, 285, 286, 287, 288, 289, 347, 348, and 356 will have the following contest on their ballots rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 20

Vote for 1

Christine M. Sinicki (Democratic)

Mike Moeller (Republican)

write-in

These wards will not have a State Senator contest on their ballots.

Wards 281, 282, 284, 290, 291, 292, 293, 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 313, 314, 352, and 355 will have the following contest on their ballots rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 21

Vote for 1

David L. Marstellar, Jr. (Democratic)

Jessie Rodriguez (Republican)

write-in

These wards will not have a State Senator contest on their ballots.

Wards 259, 260, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, and 266 will have the following contest on their ballots rather than that shown on the sample ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 61

Vote for 1

LuAnn Bird (Democratic)

Martin Tontoe Gomez (Republican)

Bob Donovan (Republican)

write-in

These wards will not have a State Senator contest on their ballots.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION COMMISSIONERS

Tim Posnanski

Dawn Martin

Helmut Fritz

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk