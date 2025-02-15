Notice of Spring and Special Primary and Sample Ballots February 18, 2025

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE:

Notice is hereby given of a spring primary and special primary election to be held in City of Milwaukee on February 18, 2025, at which the officers named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, for a referendum, if any, in the sample ballot below.

Information to Voters

Upon entering the polling place and before being permitted to vote, a voter shall:

• state their name and address

• show an acceptable form of photo identification*

• sign the poll book**

*If a voter does not have acceptable photo identification, the voter may obtain a free photo ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.

**If the voter is unable to sign the poll book due to disability, a poll worker may write the word “exempt.”

If a voter is not registered to vote, they may register to vote at the polling place serving their residence if the voter provides proof of residence.

Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot.

Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall enter a voting booth or go to a machine and cast their ballot. The vote should not be cast in any manner other than specified here. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in marking their ballot may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.

A voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward.

An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote, but the official may not advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

Assistance for Voting

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting their vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that they are unable to read, have difficulty reading, writing, or understanding English, or that due to disability are unable to cast their ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

The voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of their choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of their choice in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval next to the write-in line. On referendum questions, the voter shall fill in the oval next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall fill in the oval next to “no” if opposed to the question.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“ExpressVote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select the name of the candidate of their choice for each office for which they intend to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of their choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select “no” if opposed to the question.

Spoiling Ballots

If a voter spoils an optical scan ballot, they shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official, who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it may be inserted in the security sleeve, so the marks do not show. The voter shall insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. If a central count system is used, the voter shall insert the ballot in the ballot box and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

Included with this notice is a sample of the official ballot.

All wards will have the same contest on their ballots as shown on the sample ballot.

Wards 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 174, 175, 176, 178, 179, 332, and 354 will also have the following special aldermanic contest on their ballot:

Alderperson, District 3

Vote for 1

Ieshuh Griffin

Nas Musa

Daniel Bauman

Alex Brower

Frank Ferrante

Josh Anderson

Bryant Junco

Alexander Kostal

write-in

MILWAUKEE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION COMMISSIONERS

Tim Posnanski

Dawn Martin

Helmut Fritz

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk