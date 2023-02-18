Notice of Spring Primary and Special Aldermanic Primary

and Sample Ballot

February 21, 2023

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE:

Notice is hereby given of a spring primary and special aldermanic primary election to be held in the City of Milwaukee on February 21, 2023, at which the officers named below shall be nominated. The names of the candidates for each office, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, in the sample ballot below.

Information to Voters

Upon entering the polling place and before being permitted to vote, a voter shall:

• state their name and address

• show an acceptable form of photo identification*

• sign the poll book**

*If a voter does not have acceptable photo identification, the voter may obtain a free photo ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.

**If the voter is unable to sign the poll book due to disability, a poll worker may write the word “exempt.”

If a voter is not registered to vote, they may register to vote at the polling place serving their residence if the voter provides proof of residence.

Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot.

Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall enter a voting booth or go to a machine and cast their ballot. The vote should not be cast in any manner other than specified here. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in marking their ballot may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.

A voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward.

An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote but the official may not advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

Assistance for Voting

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting their vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that they are unable to read, have difficulty reading, writing, or understanding English, or that due to disability are unable to cast their ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

The voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of their choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of their choice in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval next to the write-in line.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“ExpressVote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it may be inserted in the security sleeve, so the marks do not show. The voter shall insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

Spoiling Ballots

If a voter spoils an optical scan ballot, they shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official, who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

The following is a sample of the official ballot:

Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 24, 316 and portions of wards 8, 23 and 25 will have the same contests as shown on the sample ballot included with this notice.

Wards 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 57, 58, 59, 60 and portions of wards 23, 45, and 56 will have the following special aldermanic contest on their ballot rather than the contest shown on the sample ballot:

Alderperson, District 1

Vote for 1

Zandra Bailey

Marshall Martin

Vince G. Toney

David Bowen

Andrea Pratt

write-In

Wards 33, 34, 35, 36, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 85, 86, 87, 319, 320, 321, and portions of wards 8 and 315 will have the following special aldermanic contest on their ballot rather than the contest shown on the sample ballot:

Alderperson, District 5

Vote for 1

Joe Fisch

Bruce Winter

P. Thomas Thadison III Thad

Annette Jackson

Lamont T. Westmoreland

Ray Banks

Jeff Spence

write-In

MILWAUKEE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION COMMISSIONERS

Tim Posnanski

Dawn Martin

Helmut Fritz

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk

AVISO DE PRIMARIA DE PRIMAVERA Y PRIMARIA ESPECIAL DE CONCEJALES

Y PAPELETA DE MUESTRA

21 de febrero del 2023

OFICINA DE LA JUNTA DE COMISIONADOS DE ELECCIÓN DEL CONDADO DE MILWAUKEE

A LOS ELECTORES DE LA CIUDAD DE MILWAUKEE:

Por la presente se avisa de primaria de primavera y una primaria especial de concejales a llevarse a cabo en la ciudad de Milwaukee el día 21 de febrero del 2023, en la cual los oficiales mencionados abajo deben ser seleccionados. Los nombres de los candidatos para cada oficina a ser electa, cuyas nominaciones han sido certificadas o archivadas en esta oficina, son nombrados bajo el título de la oficina y cada uno en sus columnas correspondientes, en la papeleta de muestra incluida a continuación.

Información para Los Electores

Al entrar al sitio de votación y antes de que se le permita votar, el elector deberá:

• Indicar su nombre y dirección

• Presentar una forma de identificación con foto aceptable*

• Firmar el libro de votación**

*Si el elector no tiene una identificación con foto aceptable, el elector puede obtener gratuitamente una identificación de foto para votar de la División de Vehículos Motorizados.

**Si el elector no puede firmar el libro de votación debido a una discapacidad, un trabajador electoral puede escribir la palabra “exento.”

Si el elector aún no está registrado para votar, el elector puede registrarse en el sitio de votación que le corresponde a su lugar de residencia, si el elector presenta un comprobante de residencia.

En los lugares donde las papeletas son distribuidas a los electores, las iniciales de dos inspectores tienen que aparecer en la papeleta.

En cuanto le sea permitido votar, el elector debe de ir a la casilla o máquina de votación para emitir su voto. El voto no debe emitirse de ninguna otra manera que no sea especificada aquí. Las papeletas de muestra u otros materiales para ayudar al elector a marcar su papeleta pueden ser llevadas a la casilla y copiadas. La papeleta de muestra no debería ser mostrada a nadie para revelar como está marcada la papeleta.

Un elector que es padre, madre o tutor puede estar acompañado por hijo, hija menor de edad o custodio menor de edad del elector.

Un trabajador electoral puede informar al elector de la manera adecuada de emitir un voto, pero el trabajador electoral no puede aconsejar o indicar una opción de voto en particular.

Asistencia para Votar

Un elector tiene la opción de elegir a un individuo que le asista en emitir su papeleta si el elector le deja saber al trabajador electoral que no puede leer, tiene dificultad leyendo, o escribiendo en el idioma inglés o que por una discapacidad no puede emitir su propia papeleta. El individuo quien está asistiendo al elector no puede ser su empleador o patrón, o un agente de su empleador o patrón, o un oficial o agente de una unión u organización laboral que representa a el elector.

Cuando un Sistema de Votación de Escaneo Óptico es Usado

El elector deberá llenar el óvalo o conectar la flecha junto al nombre del candidato de su elección para cada oficina por la cual el elector pretende votar. Para votar por una persona cuyo nombre no aparece en la papeleta, el elector debe escribir el nombre de la persona de su elección en el espacio provisto para un voto por escrito y completar el óvalo o conectar la flecha junto a la línea de escritura.

Cuando se utilice la máquina que marca papeletas electrónicamente (“ExpressVote”) para marcar la papeleta de escaneo óptico, el elector debe oprimir en la pantalla o usar el teclado pare seleccionar el nombre del candidato que elija para cada oficina por la cual el elector pretende votar. Para votar por un candidato que no aparece en la papeleta, el elector debe de escribir el nombre de la persona de su elección en el espacio previsto para una votación por escrito.

Después de Votar la Papeleta

Después de marcar la papeleta de escaneo óptico, la papeleta puede ser introducida a una funda protectora para que las marcaciones no se vean. El elector tiene entonces que introducir la papeleta en la máquina de votación y desechar la funda o entregar la papeleta a un trabajador electoral para ser depositada en la máquina. El elector tiene que salir del sitio de votación inmediatamente.

Papeletas Dañadas

Si el elector daña su papeleta de escaneo óptico, debe devolverla al trabajador electoral, quien debe emitirle otra papeleta en su lugar, pero un elector solo puede recibir hasta un máximo de tres papeletas. Si la papeleta no tiene las iniciales de dos inspectores electorales o está dañada de cualquier otra forma, el elector debe de devolverla al trabajador electoral, quien debe emitirle una papeleta adecuada en su lugar.

El siguiente es una muestra de la papeleta oficial:

Precintos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 24, 316 y una parte de precintos 8, 23 y 25 tendrán las mismas contiendas que se muestran en la papeleta de muestra incluida con este aviso.

Precintos 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 57, 58, 59, 60 y una parte de precintos 23, 45 y 56 también tendrán el siguiente concurso especial de concejales, en lugar del concurso que se muestra en la papeleta de muestra.

Concejal, Distrito 1

Vote por 1

Zandra Bailey

Marshall Martin

Vince G. Toney

David Bowen

Andrea Pratt

Candidato por escrito

Precintos 33, 34, 35, 36, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 85, 86, 87, 319, 320, 321 y una parte de precintos 8 y 315 también tendrán el siguiente concurso especial de concejales, en lugar del concurso que se muestra en la papeleta de muestra.

Concejal, Distrito 5

Vote por 1

Joe Fisch

Bruce Winter

P. Thomas Thadison III Thad

Annette Jackson

Lamont T. Westmoreland

Ray Banks

Jeff Spence

Candidato por escrito

LA JUNTA DE LA COMISIÓN DE ELECCIÓNES DEL CONDADO DE MILWAUKEE

Tim Posnanski

Dawn Martin

Helmut Fritz

George L. Christenson

Secretario del Condado de Milwaukee

