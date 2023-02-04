Position Open: Sr. Manager, IT at Master Lock Company in Oak Creek, WI

Master Lock Company LLC is seeking a Sr. Manager, IT in Oak Creek, WI with the following requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Computer Engineering or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 5 yrs of related experience. Required skills: Facilitate business requirements discussions and create detailed business requirement and design documents (5 yrs); Maintain configurations, reports and workflows within cloud based CRM applications to align with evolving business needs (5 yrs); Implement

and support Oracle cloud CRM tools like Oracle Sale Cloud, Oracle CRM On Demand, Eloqua or iStore (5 yrs); Implement and support Oracle ERP and SCM tools like Oracle EBS Order Management and Product Data Hub Cloud (3 yrs); Design integrations between cloud CRM tools including Oracle Sales Cloud or Oracle CRM On Demand and Oracle E-Business suite using middleware/web services (5 yrs); Configure field and page layouts, workflows, field validations and reports in cloud CRM tools including Oracle Sales Cloud or Oracle CRM On Demand (5 yrs). (please note that Master Lock is a brand co under Fortune Brands)

Apply by emailing ahutkowski@mlock.com.