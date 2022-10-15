3 Essential Articles of Clothing To Add to Your Wardrobe

There are certain fashion looks that will never go out of style. Check out these three essential articles of clothing that you should add to your wardrobe.

With the fall season in full swing, it’s time to start overhauling your summer clothing in favor of pants, jackets, and gloves. Mixing and matching a few key garments is the key to creating the most stylish and comfortable autumn outfits. Here are three essential articles of clothing that you should absolutely add to your wardrobe.

Denim

Denim will never go out of style, and the material is fantastic for staying cozy when temperatures drop. That’s why your wardrobe should have a variety of denim garments. Some essentials include a few pairs of blue jeans (of different washes), a few pairs of colored jeans, a jean jacket, and a more formal jean button-up shirt. These garments provide you with a plethora of outfits that are all trendy and comfortable. Plus, these looks are completely unisex and easy to dress up or down.

Puffer Jacket

There are many “staple” garments associated with the fall, especially for layering—flannels, sweaters, hoodies, and quarter-zips are all very popular for autumn. However, puffer jackets are perhaps the most stylish and functional outer layer for you to choose from, and they go great with any outfit!

Puffer jackets, as their name suggests, feature signature puff stitching that protects you from the cold and wind. However, oversized puffer jackets are also immensely trendy and capture the perfect streetwear look. You only need one quality puffer jacket to keep you looking fresh and feeling cozy this fall.

Boots

Boots are an essential aspect of any stylish fall outfit, and you have plenty of options to consider when shopping for the right pair. Sock boots, biker boots, cowboy boots, wellies, Chelsea-cut boots, and knee-highs are all excellent options for your autumn wardrobe.

Plus, these trendy shoes provide excellent protection from the cold and elements. They also offer superior traction when the snow eventually falls. Having the right pair of boots provides you with a ton of versatility, as you can wear them for a nice dinner out or more casually. You can even incorporate boots to enjoy a fall hike without sacrificing style.

Adding these three essential articles of clothing to your wardrobe will ensure that your fall fits are trendy and comfortable. Remember to get creative with your own outfits and always wear what makes you feel best.