Milwaukee Youths Take to the Stage to Showcase Their Talents

By Chesnie Wardell

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Every month, young, aspiring Milwaukee artists gather at Grace Weber’s Music Lab’s open mic night to showcase their singing and rapping talents, honing their presentation skills in the process.

Grace Weber’s Music Lab is a free music and arts program for middle and high schoolers in Milwaukee.

In addition to performing, students have the chance to ask questions and receive feedback from professionals in the music industry.

Britney Freeman-Farr, music program director for Grace Weber’s Music Lab, likes that the program is made for youths, ages 13 to 18, of all experience levels.

“I love the fact that this is a place where they can just have nothing but the utmost of discovery,” Freeman-Farr said.

Whether a child has practiced singing and rapping for years or is trying for the first time, it’s Freeman-Farr’s favorite thing to witness.

Program kicks off its eighth season

In September, students from across Milwaukee came ready to perform for an open mic hoping to leave their best impression for Milwaukee rapper J.P, whose real name is Josiah Gillie.

The event was held at Radio Milwaukee, 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave., and kicked off the eighth season of Grace Weber’s open mic program.

J.P. is a Roc Nation artist from Milwaukee who grew up in various North and South side neighborhoods like Havenwoods and Lincoln Village. Roc Nation is an entertainment company owned by Hip-hop mogul and rapper Jay-Z.

J.P., who is studying music and communications at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, is known for adding a twist to his music by combining vocal jazz with contemporary music.

“I make music that feels good to me in the hopes that it feels good to everybody else,” J.P. said.

J.P. enjoys seeing fans react to his music, but it’s more fulfilling when he sees the youths’ faces light up.

“Me being from Milwaukee gives them the same hope and motivation that they can succeed too,” he said.

Giving youths the confidence to succeed

An open mic (short for open microphone) is a live event where individuals of all skill levels showcase their talents, whether singing, playing an instrument, reciting poetry or spoken word.

Open mics like Grace Weber’s and others with similar platforms, such as Jam House, hosted by Arts @ Large Inc., and Restorative Justice Cyphers, sponsored by Your Move MKE Inc., give youths the confidence, communication and presentation skills they need to succeed in this and other arenas.

For example, during Jam House, the microphone gets passed around simultaneously for attendees to freestyle along with a band made up of audience members.

“Participants are encouraged by others in the room to join in and perform,” said Arts @ Large marketing specialist Tricia Shinners.

Among the performing artists at Grace Weber’s Music Lab’s open mic in September was 13-year-old Keniyah Long, a student at Banner Preparatory School of Milwaukee.

During the open mic, Long, who lives in Washington Heights, performed a song she wrote called “Plenty Bands.”

Long’s performance caught the crowd’s attention as she had backup dancers join her on stage to get everyone to dance and sing along.

“I was nervous when I walked on the stage, but when the beat dropped, my adrenaline rushed and I saw J.P. hyping me up,” Long said.

Positive feedback

Long said she began rapping in the summer as part of Fueling Your Fire Music Academy, a music program that trains aspiring musicians, ages 13 and up, in artist development.

At the end of her performance, Long received positive feedback from J.P. and Freeman-Farr on her energy and stage presence.

“I’m grateful that Fueling Your Fire Music Academy gave me the confidence to perform well,” Long said.

What made Long’s performance especially meaningful was when she saw her supporters in the crowd.

They included her friends Marckese Lawson, Kamarrion Palmer and Kejaune Daniels, who attended the open mic on behalf of Running Rebels Community Organization, a mentoring program that helps youths transition into adulthood.

‘A good place to start’

Lawson and Daniels said that they were shocked and proud of Long.

“I didn’t even know she could rap like that,” Lawson said.

Palmer left the open mic feeling inspired, as Long’s act made him want to perform one day at the open mic, too.

“I like that this open mic isn’t too big or too small. It’s a good place to start for someone interested like me,” Palmer said.

How to get involved

Grace Weber’s Music Lab holds its open mics on the last Friday of each month. The next session will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 at Radio Milwaukee, 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.