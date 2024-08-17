5 Things to Know and Do the Weekend of Aug. 16

By Chesnie Wardell

Safe & Sound Inc. will host a financial workshop for young people, ages 15 to 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at 4422 W. Leon Terrace. Click here to register. More information here.

UMOS will be giving away free school supplies and community resources to students from first through eighth grades. The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2701 S. Chase Ave. More information here.

Black Men Build is a national organization that will be visiting various cities around the country to unite and network with Black men and boys. The next stop is in Milwaukee from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2709 N. 32nd St. There will be group discussions, guest speakers and more. This event is free and registration is required. More information here.

Clocktower Antiques and Lost & Found MKE will host the third annual Walker’s Point Pop-up Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1134 S. First St. You can shop for vintage items and purchase food from a food truck. More information here.

Center Street Daze Festival is a family-friendly event that will feature vendors, food and activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 between North Humboldt Avenue and North Holton Street in Riverwest. More information here.

Join Davidson Park and Near West Side Partners for a free wellness rally from 9 a.m. to noon at Davidson Park, 3725 W. Juneau Ave. The morning’s activities will include wellness activities designed to improve your physical and mental well-being, green living and environmental health education and a marketplace featuring social vendors. You can explore Davidson Park’s natural beauty as well. More information here.