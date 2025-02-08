Here’s How You Can Celebrate Black History Month in Milwaukee

By Chesnie Wardell

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

We’ve compiled a list of Black History Month events and programs.

Markets

The Milwaukee School of Languages Black Student Union will be hosting a pop-up shop from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 8400 W. Burleigh St. You can buy items from food, clothing and jewelry vendors. More information here.

Activities and resources

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum will be offering a day filled with activities for children. Activities will include an African dance workshop, art projects, storytelling and tours. Children can visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2620 W. Center St. Click here to purchase $10 admission tickets. More information here.

Nearby Nature Milwaukee will lead a hike for women from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6141 N. Hopkins St. to celebrate the Black community, wellness and friendship. Please wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriate for the weather. More information here.

Nearby Nature Milwaukee will lead a hike for men from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6141 N. Hopkins St. to celebrate the Black community, wellness and friendship. Please wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriate for the weather. More information here.

To celebrate the birth experiences of African American women, Kellogg PEAK Initiative will be offering resources, panel discussions and more for the health of infants and maternals. This will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2480 W. Cherry St. More information here.

Programs

Former Judge Derek Mosley will give a presentation from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Revive Church, 2327 N. 52th St. Mosley will discuss prominent individuals and events that have impacted African Americans and how individuals were taught. This is the chance to reflect on stories that were never shared. All ages are welcome. More information here.

Garden Homes Lutheran Church invites you to join it in worship and fellowship from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2450 W. Roosevelt Drive. Performances and guest speakers will also be present to pay homage to fraternities, sororities and historically Black colleges and universities. More information here.

Nearby Nature Milwaukee and Milwaukee Water Commons are hosting the sixth annual awards ceremony, celebrating Black community members working for a better environment. The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at 1859 N. 40th St. This event is free to attend. Registration is required. More information here.

Neu-Life Community Development invites community members to its annual Black History Month program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 2014 W. North Ave. The program will explore various foods, dances, fashion and more that are connected to the Black culture. Click here to register. More information here.

We are the Drum 2025: Friday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, March 2

Capita Productions will host its annual “We are the Drum” event from Friday, Feb 21 to Sunday, March 2 at Milwaukee Marshall High School, 4141 N. 64th St. This production will feature theatrical performances, music and more. Tickets are from $10 to $35 and can be purchased online or in person. Click here to purchase tickets. More information here.