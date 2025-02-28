The Hyatt Place & Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce Presented A Cultural & Culinary Celebration

Milwaukee, WI. – Community members and hotel guests enjoyed an exciting celebration at Milwaukee’s Downtown Hyatt Place. This dynamic, culturally enriching experience was for all ages; it was a partnership with The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce (TWBCC). They teamed up for the third year in a row to honor Black History Month. The event was held Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Hyatt Place Milwaukee/Downtown at 800 W. Juneau Avenue.

This year’s celebration was bigger and better than ever! The Hyatt Place and TWBCC are proud to continue their powerful goal to bring the community together to enjoy music, food, art, and shopping from Black-owned businesses cherry picked by the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce. Guests enjoyed live performances and soulful cuisine. This free event was designed to showcase the richness and vibrancy of African American culture.

Event Highlights:

Wine Tasting, Delicious Gumbo, BBQ, Sea Food, & Southern Delights

Smooth Jazz Performance by Tobias Cainion

Guests had the chance to meet and support local Black-owned businesses, discover unique merchandise and cultural art, and indulge in mouthwatering dishes that celebrate the diversity and creativity of the African American community.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our third annual celebration with the Hyatt Place, and we were committed to fostering an environment that showcased cultural appreciation and economic empowerment,” says Xavia Fox, Director of Events for The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce. She also adds, “This event is a great partnership with the Hyatt. It’s an opportunity to honor the achievements of our culture, Black history is world history. The Milwaukee Black community continues to build meaningful connections while celebrating the vibrancy of Black history.”