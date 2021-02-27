Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Volkswagen Microbus with Civil Rights Background Head to Washington

The Process of Preserving History: Stabilizing the Jenkins Volkswagen

Esau Jenkins, an early civil rights pioneer in South Carolina, used this VW as his iconic daily drive during his efforts to provide opportunities, and hope to marginalized communities throughout the American south.

In Esau’s and Janie B. Jenkins’ lifetimes, they purchased buses to transport children to school and workers to jobs, taught adult passengers how to read in order to pass literacy exams to become registered voters, and founded the Community Owned Federal Credit Union to further the economic advancement of their community through low-interest loans to purchase homes and business.

The most notable of Esau & Janie B. Jenkins accomplishments was their founding of the Progressive Club, a co-op started in 1948 that housed a grocery store, gas station, day care and classroom space for community workshops which Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. attended, and served as the model for citizenship schools established throughout the south to teach literacy and political education.

The Jenkins Bus was preserved by the Historic Vehicle Association.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Hayley Crandall
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383