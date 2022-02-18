Where To Go If You Need Winter Clothing

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

If you need winter gear or you are in the spirit to give to those in need, here is where you can go.

COA Goldin Center

COA Goldin Center provides winter gear and other clothing resources as they are available at 2320 W. Burleigh St. You can call ahead at 414-449-1757. You can also call ahead and set up a time to drop of donations.

MacCanon Brown Doorway Ministry

The ministry hands out basic needs, clothing and winter gear at 2461 W. Center St. on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and at Hepatha Lutheran Church, 1720 W. Locust St. on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can contact the ministry at 414-404-0600.

Repairers of the Breach

Repairers of the Breach has an open clothing pantry on Mondays and as needed for emergencies at 1335 W. Vliet St. You can contact it at 414-342-9323

House of Peace

House of Peace hands out winter gear and emergency clothing Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1702 W. Walnut St. To schedule an appointment, you can call 414-933-1300.

The Rescue Mission

The Rescue Mission hands out winter gear and other clothing at 830 N. 19th St. You can call ahead at 414-935-0500.

Missionary Currie for Women and Children Inc.

You can follow Missionary Currie here to get updates on resource giveaways.

IMPACT 2-1-1

2-1-1 will have the latest information on any emergency needs