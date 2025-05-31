VIA CDC Marks 30 Years Serving the Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

VIA CDC is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

For the past three decades, VIA Community Development Corp., formerly Layton Boulevard West Neighbors, has been working with residents, businesses and partners to strengthen the Silver City, Burnham Park and Layton Park neighborhoods.

VIA CDC focuses on community building, housing and economic development through several programs, initiatives and events.

“To get to 30 is incredible,” said JoAnna Bautch, executive director of VIA CDC.“We made it through the pandemic, and we are still in a position of growth.”

Community

Bautch credits residents and the community for the success of the organization. “It’s because of them that we can continue to do this work,” she said. “VIA’s success really shows the power of community.”

Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa said she works closely with the group to help serve neighborhoods in her district.

“I think to have a strong community organizing component and to work with … as a local elected official is paramount,” Zamarripa said. “It’s just so beneficial to collaborate with them.”

Growth

VIA CDC primarily serves the Silver City, Burnham Park and Layton Park neighborhoods.

Since 2008, VIA has run its turnkey program, which transforms vacant bank and city-owned properties into fully renovated, move-in-ready homes for qualified families looking to purchase throughout Milwaukee.

In 2023, the organization set out on its journey to build 1,100-square-foot starter homes valued at about $110,000 and collaborate with organizations like the United Community Center, which provides first-time homebuyer classes to get residents down payment assistance of a minimum of $10,000.

It also hosts the annual Silver City Fest, which celebrates the area’s diverse cultures and community spirit. The event is aimed at bringing people together while promoting local businesses and organizations.

In 2022, the group started working with the Reclaiming Our Neighborhoods coalition to survey housing conditions in neighborhoods.

Patrick Humpal, data and logistics director at VIA, said the organization uses the information to better understand housing needs and provide services where it can.

Partnership

Bautch said a key to the group’s work is partnership.

The group has partnered with several agencies across the city on various projects. One of its current partners is Rooted & Rising –Washington Park. They are collaborating to create first-time homes for early childhood educators.

Adrian Spencer, deputy director of Rooted and Rising – Washington Park, said the groups first worked together with RON, a coalition of agencies working together to expand access to affordable housing.

She said the work that VIA has been doing is nothing short of amazing.

“I love the people at VIA. They just have such an amazing team over there,” she said. “I love how forward thinking they are. They have been a great mentor for us as we have re-entered the development space.”

What’s next

VIA is celebrating 30 years at its annual Silver City Fest, its largest event of the year, which is held in September.

To celebrate, the group is asking people to consider making a special $30 donation to support its mission.

You can become an event sponsor by contacting Lisa King at lisa.king@VIAcdc.org.

For more information and updates on Silver City Fest, visit VIAcdc.org.