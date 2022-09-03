In Loving Memory of Marcus William Mays

Sunrise September 17, 1956 Sunset August 22, 2022

Friday, September 2, 2022 Visitation @ Noon and Service 1:00pm

Holy Redeemer COGIC 3500 W. Mother Daniels Way Officiating Pastor Larry Holland

Obituary

Marcus William Mays was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 17, 1956 to the late Rose Marie (Neylon)Mays and Robert Lee Mays Sr. He attended and graduated from Rufus King High school. He fell in love with painting and made it his profession. He is the founder of Xtra Touch Painting. His brushes would travel back and forth from Milwaukee to Atlanta, GA., which was his second home.

To know him is to love him. He had a love for people, traveling, was a music enthusiast, a passionate art collector. He could be seen at every major event across the US.

Loving memories will forever be cherished by his daughter Marisha Parker (TX), son Marque Parker (TX) and 4 beautiful granddaughters, Londyn, Lauren, Brielle, Hazel Rose. Sisters: Oletha Mays and Nicole (Demond) Jude, Brothers: Phillip Mays and Earl Mays, Mentors: Jerrel Jones and Dr. Derrell Cole. He also leaves a host of family and friends, who will truly miss his smile, laughter and presence dearly.