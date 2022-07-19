Position Open: Outreach Liason at Waterford.org

If you are driven, have a keen attention to detail, and possess existing community and school contacts within the greater Milwaukee area, and are committed to advancing access and opportunity in early learning, this is a phenomenal opportunity to consider! We are looking for community leaders to work in a temporary role that will last through mid to late October with the possibility of extending.

Waterford Outreach Liaisons are essential to Waterford.orgs goal to reach 1,100+ Wisconsin families during the 2022-2023 school year. Our Liaisons are responsible for spreading the word about our proven, at-home learning program, Waterford Upstart, to families and community groups throughout the state of Wisconsin, with an emphasis on the greater Milwaukee area. Liaisons will interact face-to-face with families, educators, potential partners, and partners about our equity centered early reading program.

Waterford Upstart provides four-year-old children access to the highest form of academic support in their early education at no cost to participants. Waterford Upstart offers personalized education and coaching, a new computer and internet if needed, and adaptive education software. Our Outreach Liaisons demonstrate Waterford’s commitment to inclusive excellence and cultural responsiveness while clearly communicating our mission of universal literacy as they meet with families who will benefit from our program the most.

Summer is one of the busiest times of year for our recruitment and community outreach work. Frequent overnight travel with the possibility of occasional 40+ hours work week should be expected! With our large recruitment goal, and a wide area of Wisconsin to cover, we are extremely limited in the time off requests we are able to approve.

Responsibilities

Take ownership of enrolling families in the Waterford Upstart program

Scout new partnership opportunities for Waterford Upstart in the assigned territory

Maintain current partnerships within the assigned state including creating or updating a shared database.

Attend community, and other, events to advertise Waterford Upstart to potential partners and families

Comfortable and experienced engaging with historically marginalized communities and families experiencing economic disadvantage with humility and cultural awareness,

Maintain positive and professional interactions with parents, children, community members and leaders, as well as colleagues and vendors

Assist with the creation of materials to aid in recruitment in the assigned state and other states

Post on social media and speak with local media about Waterford Upstart, as requested

Maintain regular communication with supervisor and teammates and ensure a smooth transition of the work, including contacts within the state of Wisconsin, to the team

Frequent road travel is required

Demonstrate a commitment to inclusive excellence, cultural responsiveness and personal growth in these areas in the execution of assignments and interpersonal relationships with colleagues and partners.

Continuously champion, promote, and advance diversity, equity, and inclusive excellence at Waterford.org

Qualifications

Undergraduate degree in education, early education, social work, public policy, or related field

3+ years of proven experience in sales, community outreach or similar field

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including with young children

Confident and personable when speaking with the public, media or leading a presentation

Social media proficiency

Proactive, diligent to details, and ability to follow complex processes, including use of computers

Spanish proficiency is a plus

Willing to work long hours, including late nights and Saturdays

Drivers license required and preference will be given to candidates that own their own car (business related transportation costs are fully reimbursable)

Comfortable driving long hours

About Waterford.org

Waterford.org is an education nonprofit with a mission to achieve universal literacy for children through equity, access, and parent empowerment. Waterford creates programs that empower parents as a child’s first teacher at home and supports teachers in the classroom. Currently, Waterford.org serves over 300,000 children across 43 states every year.

Our Commitment to Equity & Inclusion

Waterford.org’s commitment to inclusive excellence is foundational to achieving our mission of universal literacy. Waterford.org is a mission-driven organization, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are at the heart of what we do. These values inform our internal culture and drive our external focus on making a difference for children and families in underserved communities. At Waterford, we actively seek talent who bring diverse backgrounds, perspectives, experiences, and identities to their work and demonstrate a commitment to advancing our mission.

Working at Waterford.org

Waterford.org team members are located across the United States and primarily work from home. We anticipate the bi-weekly compensation for this temporary role to be $2,100+ depending on the education, experience, skill, and location of the individual we hire. Fulltime, temporary team members are still eligible for our phenomenal benefits package that includes fully paid primary premiums for health insurance, dental insurance, basic life insurance, and disability insurance. New hires receive a one-time HSA contribution when they have been employed for 90 days. Retirement contributions are matched up to 5% by the organization. Plus, a generous vacation, sick, and holiday offering. Currently, Waterford requires all new hires to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or file a religious or medical exemption (as applicable by federal, state, and local law).