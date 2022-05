D2 Dental of Wisconsin, SC

dba Destiny Dental

Seeks Dentists for various & unanticipated worksites throughout the US (HQ: Milwaukee, WI) to diagnose patients’ dental needs and chart patients’ existing conditions. DDM or DDS req’d. Req’d licenses: WI Dental Licensure.

Send resume to: J. Lucci, Ref: SC, 137 North Oak Park Ave, Suite 310, Oak Park, IL 60301.