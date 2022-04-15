Position Open: Regional Sourcing Manager at Master Lock Company in Oak Creek, WI

Master Lock Company LLC is seeking a Regional Sourcing Manager in Oak Creek, WI with the following requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain/Logistics, Business Administration, or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 8 yrs of related experience. Required skills: Apply metal components operational principles including stamping, diecasting, machining in a production environment (2 yrs); Utilize supplier scorecards to assess supplier performance, mitigate inventory risk & recommend network redundancy aligned with sourcing strategy (2 yrs); Perform make vs buy total cost analysis using should-cost breakdown, e-reverse auction pricing, & landed cost analyses for new/existing products and maintain accurate cost records for each calendar year (2 yrs); Leverage RCCP data cross-functionally using resource (equipment & labor) constraints, OEE data, & forecasted demand to mitigate long-term supply risk (3 yrs). (please note that Master Lock is a brand co under Fortune Brands)

Apply by emailing ahutkowski@mlock.com.