Notice of Spring and Special Election

and Sample Ballot

April 5, 2022

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY

ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE:

Notice is hereby given of a spring election to be held in the City of Milwaukee on April 5, 2022, at which the officers named below shall be nominated. The names of the candidates for each office, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, in the sample ballot below.

Information to Voters

Upon entering the polling place and before being permitted to vote, a voter shall:

• state their name and address

• show an acceptable form of photo identification*

• sign the poll book**

*If a voter does not have acceptable photo identification, the voter may obtain a free photo ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles.

**If the voter is unable to sign the poll book due to disability, a poll worker may write the word “exempt.”

If a voter is not registered to vote, they may register to vote at the polling place serving their residence if the voter provides proof of residence.

Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot.

Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall enter a voting booth or go to a machine and cast their ballot. The vote should not be cast in any manner other than specified here. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in marking their ballot may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.

A voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward.

An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote but the official may not advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

Assistance for Voting

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting their vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that they are unable to read, have difficulty reading, writing, or understanding English, or that due to disability are unable to cast their ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

The voter shall fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to the name of the candidate of their choice for each office for which they intend to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of their choice in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval or connect the arrow next to the write-in line.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“Automark” or “ExpressVote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen or use the tactile pad to select the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve, so the marks do not show. The voter may insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

Spoiling Ballots

If a voter spoils an optical scan ballot, they shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

The following is a sample of the official ballot.

Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 24, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 315, 316, and 317 will have the same contests as those shown on the sample ballot included with this notice. Wards 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, and 120 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 2

Vote for 1

Willie Johnson, Jr.

Purnima Nath

write-in

Wards 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 141, 156, 158, 162, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 179, 180, 181, 185, 223, and 230 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 3

Vote for 1

Sheldon A. Wasserman

Eric Rorholm

write-in

Wards 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 241, 281, 282, 283, 284, 285, 286, 289, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294, 295, 296, 297, 298, 299, 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 310, 313, and 314 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 4

Vote for 1

Ryan Clancy

write-in

Wards 25, 29, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, and 82 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 5

Vote for 1

Sequanna Taylor

write-in

Wards 79, 153, 163, 164, and 205 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown 9on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 6

Vote for 1

Shawn Rolland

write-in

Wards 47, 48, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 80, 81, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 159, 160, and 161 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 7

Vote for 1

Felesia Martin

write-in

Wards 287 and 288 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 8

Vote for 1

Steven Shea

write-in

Wards 259, 260, 261, 262, 263, and 264 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 9

Vote for 1

Donald G. Schwartz

Patti Logsdon

write-in

Wards 100, 101, 102, 103, 107, 143, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 154, 155, 157, 166, 168, 169, 170, 182, 183, 186, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, and 192 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 10

Vote for 1

Marcelia Nicholson

write-in

Wards 265, 266, 267, and 268 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 11

Vote for 1

Kathleen Vincent

write-in

Wards 210, 211, 212, 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 224, 248, 249, 250, 251, 253, 271, 272, 305, 306, 311, and 312 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 12

Vote for 1

Juan Miguel Martinez

Josh Zepnick

write-in

Wards 104, 105, 106, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 121, 122, 133, 134, 135, 136, 137, 138, 139, 140, 142, 144, 171, 172, 173, and 184 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 13

Vote for 1

Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones

write-in

Wards 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 273, 274, 275, 276, 277, 278, 279, 280, 307, 308, and 309 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 14

Vote for 1

Dyango Josés Zerpa

write-in

Wards 165, 167, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 208, 209, 252, 254, 255, 256, 257, 258, 269, and 270 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 15

Vote for 1

Peter M. Burgelis

John F. Weishan, Jr.

write-in

Wards 203, 204, 206, and 207 will have the following County Board Supervisor contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot.

County Board Supervisor

District 16

Vote for 1

Tony Staskunas

write-in

