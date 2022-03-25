Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Position Open: Quailty Manager at Master Lock Company LLC in Milwaukee, WI

Master Lock Company LLC is seeking a Quality Manager, Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI with the following requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field or foreign equivalent degree. ISO 9001:2008 -Quality Management Systems Auditor/Lead Auditor training course completion. 5 yrs of experience managing Quality Systems in a production processing environment. 2 yrs of experience supervising Quality teams in a manufacturing environment, including Quality Engineers, Quality Technicians, Quality Auditors, metrology and testing lab, and direct labor. 3 yrs of experience in manufacturing environment with process as stamping, cold header, spring winding, plastic molding, machining, heat treat, assembly, and plating. Required skills: Lead and Maintain Quality Management System using ISO 9001 Standard, ISO/TS 16949 to achieve Safety, Quality, Delivery, Cost objectives (5 yrs); Develop and implement quality control process using lean six sigma and continuous improvement methodologies including DMAIC, process mapping, 5 why’s, PDCA, VSM to achieve product specifications (5 yrs); Provide product life management, NPI, NPD, using tools like Agile PLM and Oracle EBS, to complete APQP (3 yrs); Interpret data, product specification, and statistics using statistical packages like Minitab to perform process improvements and decision-making (5 yrs). (please note that Master Lock is a brand co under Fortune Brands)

Apply by emailing ahutkowski@mlock.com.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Hayley Crandall
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383