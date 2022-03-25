Position Open: Quailty Manager at Master Lock Company LLC in Milwaukee, WI

Master Lock Company LLC is seeking a Quality Manager, Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI with the following requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field or foreign equivalent degree. ISO 9001:2008 -Quality Management Systems Auditor/Lead Auditor training course completion. 5 yrs of experience managing Quality Systems in a production processing environment. 2 yrs of experience supervising Quality teams in a manufacturing environment, including Quality Engineers, Quality Technicians, Quality Auditors, metrology and testing lab, and direct labor. 3 yrs of experience in manufacturing environment with process as stamping, cold header, spring winding, plastic molding, machining, heat treat, assembly, and plating. Required skills: Lead and Maintain Quality Management System using ISO 9001 Standard, ISO/TS 16949 to achieve Safety, Quality, Delivery, Cost objectives (5 yrs); Develop and implement quality control process using lean six sigma and continuous improvement methodologies including DMAIC, process mapping, 5 why’s, PDCA, VSM to achieve product specifications (5 yrs); Provide product life management, NPI, NPD, using tools like Agile PLM and Oracle EBS, to complete APQP (3 yrs); Interpret data, product specification, and statistics using statistical packages like Minitab to perform process improvements and decision-making (5 yrs). (please note that Master Lock is a brand co under Fortune Brands)

Apply by emailing ahutkowski@mlock.com.