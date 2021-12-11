Ascension Wisconsin Announces $500,000 Donation to Expand Emergency Meals Program and Support Milwaukee Entrepreneurs

Ascension Wisconsin is donating $500,000 to PRISM Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to continue the health system’s support of the COVID-19 Emergency Meals Program, UpStart Kitchen entrepreneurs and the development of a youth culinary training program. These initiatives provide immediate relief from food insecurity related to an increased demand and limited access during the COVID-19 pandemic while strengthening the future economic stability of some of the most underserved communities in Milwaukee. The $300,000 cash and $200,000 in-kind donation will support new programs and the expansion of existing ones.

“Health and prosperity go hand-in-hand. An important part of being an anchor in this community is working with others not only to address our most pressing health challenges but also to support the long-term vitality, economic development and neighborhood revitalization on Milwaukee’s North side,” said Reggie Newson, chief community impact and advocacy officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “By expanding opportunities for food-related entrepreneurs, we not only support new business growth but also fill a need for emergency meal preparation. It’s a win-win.”

In Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood, UpStart Kitchen provides local food entrepreneurs access to an affordable, fully equipped commercial kitchen and business resources to grow or start their own food business. This donation expands on Ascension Wisconsin’s funding of thousands of meals for vulnerable residents as well as providing 100 diabetic-friendly and healthy meals each week through the Ascension Ebenezer Health Resource Center for high-risk senior citizens, moms-to-be and diabetic patients.

“We are grateful to Ascension Wisconsin for the past support of our COVID emergency meals program and this on-going collaboration,” said Bishop Walter Harvey, president emeritus and CEO, PRISM EDC. “Together we are working to create a better future for the residents of Milwaukee’s Sherman Park

neighborhood.”

This community investment supports Ascension Wisconsin’s mission to improve the lives of individuals and communities it’s privileged to serve, with a special focus on those who are living in poverty and who are vulnerable. In Sherman Park, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – St. Joseph Campus provides important, traditional health care services to care for the community, but a healthy community requires more than access to health care.

Studies show social determinants of health such as housing, jobs, food, transportation, finances and health behaviors can have a greater impact on the health and well-being of a community than access to quality health care. By providing support to non-profit organizations like PRISM EDC, Ascension Wisconsin builds on its commitment to deliver ‘health beyond health care’ to its patients and the community.

