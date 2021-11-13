Community Based Research Positions Open at The Medical College of Wisconsin

EXCITING OPPORTUNITIES IN COMMUNITY-BASED RESEARCH

The Medical College of Wisconsin Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine is hiring for two positions to assist in the conduct of local community research. The project will identify factors associated with COVID-19 vaccination concerns and barriers, and will implement and evaluate interventions to improve vaccine uptake in racial minority communities in Milwaukee. This project is part of MCW’s Center for AIDS Intervention Research.

Research Associate I (#29243)

The employee will identify community settings for reaching research populations and then will recruit, interview, administer informed consent, and assist in facilitating surveys and intervention sessions. All activities follow research protocols.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree and 3-years’ experience in community health or community development programs in urban community settings, with knowledge of agencies, programs, and community venues that reach racial minority community members. Appropriate experience may be substituted for education on an equivalent basis.

Research Program Coordinator II (#29244)

The employee will actively lead other staff through interaction with members of community-based agencies and organizations, oversight and participation in all project activities, and coordination of project implementation, including: identification of community and neighborhood settings for reaching populations; recruiting and interviewing participants, administration of informed consent, conduct of participant survey/assessments, facilitation of intervention sessions, and maintenance of study records in accord with research protocols.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree (Master’s Degree preferred) and 3 years’ experience in community health or community development programs in urban community settings, with knowledge of agencies, programs, and community venues that reach underserved racial minority community members. Appropriate experience may be substituted for education on an equivalent basis.

